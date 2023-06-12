KCET Result 2023 Expected To Release This Week At kea.kar.nic.in, Check Updates

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Result 2023 is slated to be issued later this week. According to the most recent reports, the results will be available on June 14, possibly by June 15. However, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has not yet announced the official time and date for the release of the results. The official website, kea.kar.nic.in, will host the results soon after it is released. The information bulletin states that the KCET result was originally scheduled to be published today, but it has been postponed by a few days due to an inconsistency in the information provided by the candidates.

A KEA official was quoted as saying that although the authorities have not yet provided a definite date for the results, they would be ready for publication by June 14.

Although the results will be prepared, the official stated that the authority is going to announce the results on the morning of June 15. This is so that KCET applicants won’t have trouble contacting officials for queries related to the results and procedures moving forward.

The Karnataka Examination Authority noticed a discrepancy in the RD data for applicants for reservations prior to the announcement of the results. Approximately 80,000 students’ records were out of sync, and 30,000 of those students had not yet updated their records. The correction period ended today, June 12 at 11 AM. Candidates who update their information before the deadline will be taken into account for the general merit quota.