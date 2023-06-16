KCET Results 2023: Students, Parents Claim Rankings Not Alloted, Gather Outside KEA Office

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) issued the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 results. Karnataka’s Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar announced the KCET results for 2023 as well as the toppers list. Candidates can check their scorecards through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Shortly after the KCET 2023 results were declared, confusion reigned at the Karnataka Examination Authority. Students along with their parents gathered at the KEA’s office to voice their disapproval that the Class 12 qualifying exam scores were disregarded for determining rankings. Several students as a result did not receive their ranking. Despite uploading the documents during the application process, the qualifying exam scores were not considered for ranking, according to reports.

Few students stated that those who sent their mark sheet as an attachment rather than manually entering their Qualifying Examination (QE) scores were not given ranks. “In case of state board students, the KEA will automatically take the marks from the PU board. In the case of other boards, the students need to manually upload the QE marks. If the candidate has entered the wrong student number and in other cases attached the document, the rankings will not be allotted," informed a KEA official as per Indian Express.

About 2.6 lakh students appeared for the KCET 2023 exam this year. The Karnataka Common Entrance Test was held on May 20 and May 21.

KCET Results 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to KCET’s official website - kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘KCET 2023 result’ link that is provided on the webpage.

Step 3: To access the result, candidates must log in using their registration number and hall ticket number. Then click on ‘Submit’ option.

Step 4: A new window will display your KCET result 2023.

Step 5: Check and download the KCET 2023 result.

Step 6: Also, keep a printout of it for your records.