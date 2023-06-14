KCET Results 2023 To Be Out Soon At kea.kar.nic.in, Check Tie-Breaking Rules

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will soon release the results for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023. As per media reports, the KCET result will be out on June 15, although no formal confirmation has been received. Once the results are declared, students are advised to check their scorecards on the official websites - kea.kar.nic.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, and karresults.nic.in.

The KCET exam took place on May 20 and 21 at various exam centres across Karnataka. Important details like the candidate’s Name, Rank, Subject-wise Qualification Marks, and CET Marks will be included in the KCET Results 2023.

KCET Results 2023: How To Download

Step 1: Start by visiting the official website of KEA, which is www.kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the latest announcements section or any notification related to KCET Results. Select the “KCET Results Link" option.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth (DOB) in the respective fields. Ensure that you provide accurate information.

Step 4: After entering the required details, double-check them for accuracy and then click on the submit button.

Step 5: The KCET Results 2023 will be presented on your device screen. Take your time to carefully review the details mentioned, such as your subject-wise scores and overall rank.

Step 6: To keep a record of your results, it is recommended to download the KCET Results 2023. For future use, save it to your device or print a copy.

KCET 2023: Tie-Breaking Rules:

1) For B.Arch:

If two applicants have identical scores, the merit is decided by the marks received in mathematics on the qualifying test.

If there is still a tie, age is taken into account, and the older applicant receives a higher rank.

2) For B.Tech and other courses:

The marks in Biology/Mathematics are initially taken into consideration.

The grades in chemistry and physics are taken into account if there is still a tie.