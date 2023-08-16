KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Releasing Today at kea.kar.nic.in, How to Download

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is all set to announce the results of the first round seat allotment for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2023) today, August 16. This announcement encompasses a range of fields including engineering, medical, dental, agriculture, architecture, and others. Candidates who have enrolled for the KEA KCET 2023 counselling procedure will have access to view the KCET round 1 seat allotment results on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in, or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Previously, on August 13, the mock test allotment results for KCET 2023 were declared. Subsequently, the examination authority extended the deadline for completing KCET option entry for engineering and medical courses until 8 AM on August 15.

Advertisement

Participants who have been assigned seats must confirm their admission by making an online payment for the confirmation fee. Following a successful payment in response to the KCET 1st round result for 2023, applicants must visit the respective institution for document verification along with the seat allotment letter.

KEA KCET Round 1 Allotment Result 2023: How To Download

To check the KCET first-round seat allotment for 2023, applicants will need to enter their UGCET application number. Follow the steps mentioned below:

STEP 1: Visit the official KEA website: kea.kar.nic.in. orcetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

STEP 2: Click “UGCET 2023 round 1 seat allotment result 2023" on the homepage.

STEP 3: Enter the application number and password on the login page.

STEP 4: Log in using the provided credentials.

STEP 5: The KCET round 1 seat allotment for 2023 will be showcased.

Advertisement

STEP 6: Download the admission order and save it for future reference.