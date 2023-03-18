KEAM 2023 Registration Begins on cee.kerala.gov.in, Know how to Apply

Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) has begun the online registration process for Kerala Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (KEAM) entrance exam 2023. Candidates can apply for the KEAM 2023 by visiting the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The registration process began on March 17 and the last date to submit the KEAM 2023 application form is April 10 up to 5 pm.

According to the official date sheet, the KEAM 2023 test will be held on May 17. It is to be noted that the KEAM test includes two papers – Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 comprises of Physics and Chemistry exams and it will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm. While Paper 2 is a Mathematics test and will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The admit card for the KEAM 2023 exam will be made available on the main page from May 10 onwards. The result for the same will be announced on or before June 20, as per the information bulletin.

Advertisement

KEAM 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the KEAM 2023 application portal that is on the homepage.

Step 3: As a new page opens, click on ‘register here’ and fill up the details.

Step 4: Then fill up the application form, upload all the required documents, and pay the online fees.

Step 5: Preview the form and submit it as asked.

Step 6: Keep a copy of the confirmation page for future use.

Candidates should not send any printout of the acknowledgement page or any other document to the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations.

The KEAM entrance exam is conducted for students seeking admission to Engineering, Architecture, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, Veterinary, Fisheries, B.Tech Biotechnology and Pharmacy courses.

Advertisement

For more information and details, candidates must visit the official portal of CEE Kerala and go through the official notification.

Read all the Latest Education News here