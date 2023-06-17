KEAM 2023: Registration Live For BArch/Medical Courses At cee.kerala.gov.in

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has started accepting applications under the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2023 for candidates seeking admission into BDS, MBBS, BArch courses. Candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in. The last date for the submission of the online application forms is June 23.

“Fresh online applications are invited for admission to Architecture (B.Arch) and Medical & Medical Allied courses (including MBBS & BDS) in the State from candidates, who have not yet submitted applications to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations under KEAM 2023," reads an official notice. Meanwhile, candidates who have already submitted their applications under KEAM 2023 will be able to add courses such as Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Medical and Medical Allied courses.

KEAM 2023: Here’s How to Register

Step 1: Visit KEAM’s official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the ‘KEAM 2023 new application’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Then register on the official portal to generate credentials.

Step 4: To proceed further, login with the new credentials to fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload all the essential documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Check all the details and submit the form as instructed.

Students who have appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) can apply for medical and medical allied courses. While those who have cleared the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) exam conducted by the Council of Architecture will be considered.

Students who have already registered under the KEAM 2023 can follow these steps to add more courses to the application form:

1-Go to KEAM’s official portal at cee.kerala.gov.in.

2-Log in using your application number and password on the candidate portal.

3-Then click on the ‘Add Course’ option.

4-First check eligibility and other details, then add courses to the list.