KEAM 2023 Round 2 Final Allotment Results for MBBS,BDS Course Released

The final allotment result for Round 2 of the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance exam (KEAM) 2023 is released by the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala. KEAM 2023 applicants who enrolled for admission in government medical and dental colleges in the state can view the seat allocation results on the official KEAM website at cee.kerala.gov.in. On August 25, 2023, the KEAM 2023 provisional allotment result was made available.

Candidates who have been assigned seats can complete the reporting or joining process between September 1 and September 4, 2023. According to the schedule, the window for confirming options was accessible from August 18 to August 22, 2023. The allocation of seats was carried out from August 23 to August 24, 2023.

KEAM 2023 Round 2 Final Allotment Result: How To Check

Medical aspirants can follow the steps given below to check the Round 2 allotment results and download the allocation letter.

STEP 1: Go to the official KEAM website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

STEP 2: Click on the link for the KEAM 2023 Round 2 final allotment result located on the homepage.

STEP 3: Enter your login credentials and click the submit button.

STEP 4: The seat allotment results will be presented on the screen.

STEP 5: Review the seat allotment result and save the page.

STEO 6: Keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

According to the results of KEAM 2023, a total of 5,456 students have been granted MBBS and BDS seats in various government medical and dental colleges. The last NEET UG rank for which KEAM BDS admission was provided stands at 40,402.

In the second KEAM 2023 result, the final rank for MBBS admission was 39,768, and it was offered at Government Medical College, Thrissur. NEET UG rank holders have a reservation of 15% of the seats. The allocation of state quota seats involves four counseling rounds: round 1, round 2, mop-up round, and stray vacancy round.