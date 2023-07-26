Trends :TN 10th Re Exam ResultSchool ClosureUGC NET ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Kerala Govt Announces Reservation for Transgender Students in Nursing Courses

The Kerala government on Wednesday announced its decision to grant reservation to transgender students pursuing nursing courses in the state

Health Minister Veena George said one seat each would be reserved for the TG members in the BSc nursing and general nursing courses from now onwards (Representative image)
The Kerala government on Wednesday announced its decision to grant reservations to transgender students pursuing nursing courses in the state.

Making the announcement, Health Minister Veena George said one seat each would be reserved for the TG members in the BSc nursing and general nursing courses from now onwards.

“This is for the first time in the history (of the state) that reservation has been granted for transgenders in the field of nursing", she said in a statement here.

    • The state government has been taking great initiatives for the upliftment of the marginalised community and the reservation in the nursing sector is part of such efforts, she said.

    The reservation is envisaged to ensure the representation of the community members in the nursing sector as well, the minister added.

