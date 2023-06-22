Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Kerala HC Upholds Appointment of CM Secretary's Wife as Associate Prof of Kannur University

Kerala HC Upholds Appointment of CM Secretary's Wife as Associate Prof of Kannur University

A Kerala HC division bench cancelled the single-bench verdict coming as a setback for the Chancellor of State Universities- Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who first stayed her appointment

Advertisement

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

IANS

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 12:55 IST

Kerala, India

Kerala HC ruled that the qualification of Priya Varghese is suitable for the post of Associate Professor
Kerala HC ruled that the qualification of Priya Varghese is suitable for the post of Associate Professor

The Kerala High Court on Thursday ruled that the qualification of Priya Varghese, the wife of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s private secretary K.K. Ragesh, is suitable for the post of Associate Professor in the Malayalam Department of Kannur University.

Last November, a single bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran while looking into the petition of second-ranked candidate Jacob Skariah, had ruled that Varghese lacked qualifications as prescribed by the UGC and her appointment needs to be re-scrutinised.

This morning, a division bench cancelled the single-bench verdict coming as a setback for the Chancellor of State Universities- Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who first stayed her appointment.

Advertisement

Ragesh is a former Rajya Sabha member of the CPI(M), who hails from Kannur and is considered a close aide of Vijayan.

It was the second-ranked candidate Jacob Skariah who had approached the single-bench last year and reacting to the division bench order, he said he will now speak to his legal counsel’s and act accordingly and after going through the new verdict will consider moving the Supreme Court.

“This verdict now appears to be in violation of the UGC 2018 guidelines as it clearly states that the period of three years that she took to do her PhD cannot be counted as teaching experience, also her service, while acting as student director, also cannot be included as teaching experience," said Skariah.

top videos
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Advani's Cream Bodysuit & Ruffled Skirt Set Will Cost You A Bomb If You Want To Shop The Look
  • Anusha Dandekar Undergoes Ovarian Lump Surgery: All About The Condition, How To Prevent It | Expert
  • Priyanka, Nick Take MM For Her First Ascot | Suhana Buys Rs 13 Crore Land? | Adipurush Crashes At BO

    • Incidentally, last year things surfaced when an RTI query revealed that Varghese got the maximum marks (32 out of 50) in the personal interview, while Skariah scored 30, but her research score was a mere 156, while the second-ranked candidate secured 651. However, she was ranked first based on the personal interview.

    Meanwhile, Varghese expressed happiness with the verdict saying, “I was deeply pained by various media reports then but now I am happy that I have been proved right."

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sukanya NandySukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has bee...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 22, 2023, 15:54 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 12:55 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App