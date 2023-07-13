Kerala HSCAP Plus One 1st Supplementary Allotment Result 2023 Released At hscap.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) Plus One Supplementary Allotment Result 2023 has been made public by the Directorate of General Education, Government of Kerala today, July 13. A single window for the admissions process, the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process, is in charge of handling Class 11 admissions.

Candidates may now check their plus one selection status by going to hscap.kerala.gov.in.The allocation for the first supplementary result was issued today at 10 AM. According to HSCAP, the first supplementary allotment list admissions will take place on July 13 and 14. Both the SCAR Supplementary Results and the VHSE Allotment have been uploaded on the result portal for students to access.

“Merit Quota First Supplementary Allotment Results Published. Admissions on 13th and 14th July 2023. Read Instruction for more Details," states the text on the official website.

According to information provided by DGE Kerala, a total of 45,394 seats were made available for Supplementary vacancies, of which 35,163 have been filled and 10,600 are still open.

HSCAP Kerala Plus One 1st Supplementary Allotment Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the website, look for the candidate login tab and click on it.

Step 3: Once the candidate login page appears, enter your their username, and password, and choose their district before logging in.

Step 4: After successfully logging in proceed to check the allotment result published on the portal.

Step 5: Take a printout of the HSCAP Kerala 1st Supplementary Allotment Result 2023 result page for admission purposes and future records.