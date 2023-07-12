Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till July 18; Apply At cee.kerala.gov.in

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has extended the last date to register for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 counselling. The counselling will be held for admission to postgraduate medical programmes. Candidates can apply for the Kerala NEET PG 2023 counselling on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in till July 18 (4 pm). Earlier, the deadline to submit the application form was July 12. CEE Kerala started accepting applications for the NEET PG Counselling 2023 on July 7.

Candidates who qualified in the NEET 2023 exam and wish to enroll in postgraduate medical courses offered by medical institutions in Kerala can register for the Kerala NEET PG Counselling this year.

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of CEE Kerala atcee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – ‘PG Medical 2023 - Online Application’.

Step 3: Then click on the ‘New Registration’ link. Subsequently, register yourself and proceed with the application form.

Step 4: Fill out all the details, and pay the application fee. Then upload the essential documents.

Step 5: Cross-check all the details and submit the form.

Step 6: Print the acknowledgement page for admission purposes.

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023: Application Fee

General category candidates have to pay Rs 1,000 as an application fee. At the same time, the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students need to make a payment of Rs 500. While registering for the Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023,candidates must upload a set of required documents. The documents include:

- Date of Birth (DoB) document

- Nationality and Nativity proof

- Non-Creamy Layer Certificate/Community Certificate/ EWS certificate (if any for category claim).

- Inter-caste Certificate (if applicable).

- Income Certificate (if applicable).

- Certificate for claiming Ex-Service Quota (if applicable).

- Fee concession to children of fishermen or inmates of Sri Chitra Home, Nirbhaya Home, and Juvenile Home (if applicable).

- Minority Certificate (if applicable).

- Relationship certificate (if applicable).

- Overseas employment certificate (if applicable).