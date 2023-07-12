Kerala PG Medical Admission 2023 Application Process Ends Today At 4 PM, How To Register

The online registrations for Kerala PG courses for admission into Government Medical Colleges in the State and Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram is set to end by today. According to the schedule, the registration period for Kerala PG medical admission will conclude on July 12 at 4 PM. Candidates applying must visit the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in, to register for admission to the PG medical programmes. To register, they must fill out the necessary details such as their NEET roll number, date of birth, NEET rank, and access code in the login box.

“Allotment of seats from the rank list for all courses in Self Financing Medical colleges will be made in accordance with orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India/Hon’ble High Court of Kerala or the orders of the Government of Kerala/Government of India or as per the law in existence at the time of the

Centralized Allotment Process (CAP)," read the official notice.

Kerala PG Medical Admission 2023: How to register

Step 1: Go to cee.kerala.gov.in, the CEE Kerala’s official website.

Step 2: Select the link for “Kerala PG Medical Admission 2023" that is present on the homepage.

Step 3: To register, enter all the necessary details, including your NEET roll number, date of birth, NEET rank, and access code and click on submit

Step 4: Fill out the mandatory data, including the application number, password, and access code, in the appropriate spaces to log in.

Step 5: Complete the application form meticulously and upload all necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the specified fee to register for the Kerala PG Medical Admission 2023 and submit the form.

Step 7: Print a copy of the Kerala PG Medical Admission 2023 application form for future records.