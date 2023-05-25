Kerala +2 Result 2023 Live Updates: DHSE 12th HS Result Declared, 82.95% Pass, Ernakulam Best Performing District

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Kerala Board

Step 2: A webpage with multiple links will display on your screen. Now, click on the link that reads “Kerala Plus Two Result 2023".

Step 3: Fill in your essential credentials such as roll number, date of birth and so on. Next, click on submit button.

Step 4: Your result for the Kerala DHSE +2 board exams will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Take a screenshot or save a copy of the result as a pdf for future reference.