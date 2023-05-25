Kerala +2 Result 2023 Live Updates: DHSE 12th HS Result Declared, 82.95% Pass, Ernakulam Best Performing District

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 16:04 IST
Kerala, India
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023 LIVE: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE has declared the class 12 or HSE +2 board results 2023 today, May 25. Students who have appeared for Kerala DHSE Class 12 science, commerce, and arts stream exams can check their results from official websites including keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in, after the announcement. Read More
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Kerala Board
Step 2: A webpage with multiple links will display on your screen. Now, click on the link that reads “Kerala Plus Two Result 2023".
Step 3: Fill in your essential credentials such as roll number, date of birth and so on. Next, click on submit button.
Step 4: Your result for the Kerala DHSE +2 board exams will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Take a screenshot or save a copy of the result as a pdf for future reference.
Kerala +2 Result has been declared. The link to check the results has been made active on both the websites- keralaresults.nic.in and results.kerala.nic.in.
- Saphalam App
- iExams
- PRD LIVE
- DigiLocker
For plus one admissions 2023, students will have to fill forms to be submitted from June 2 to June 9. Trial allotment will be released on June 13 whereas first allotment will be out on June 19. Plus one classes will start from July 5.
In Kerala plus two exams 2023, aided schools recorded the highest pass percentage of 86.31 per cent. 1,84,844 students appeared and 1,59,530 passed from these schools.
In unaided schools, 27,031 students appeared for the exam and 22,355 passed. 82.70 per cent is the pass percentage. 1,64,043 government school students wrote exam out of which 1,29,905 passed. These students recorded 79.19 per cent.
— results.kerala.nic.in
— prd.kerala.gov.in
— keralaresults.nic.in
— kerala.gov.in
— dhsekerala.gov.in
DHSE Kerala Plus 2 results have been declared and when comparing to last year’s there is a dip of 0.92 per cent.
Kerala +2 Result has been declared. Pathanamthitta district has the least pass percentage of 76.59 per cent in the state.
This year 77 schools have achieved 100 per cent pass percentage.
Science- 1,93,544 students appeared out of which 1,68,975 passed. The pass percentage is 87.31 per cemt.
Humanities- 74,482 students wrote humanities exam out of which 53,575 passed and the pass percentage is 71.93 per cent.
Commerce- 1,08,109 students wrote commerce exam out of which 89,455 passed. The pass percentage is 82.75 per cent.
A total of 33,815 students got A plus grade in Kerala plus two exams 2023.
Arts- 71.39 per cent
Science- 87.31 per cent
Commerce- 82.75 per cent
Kerala +2 Result has been declared and the overall pass percentage is 82.95 per cent. The result link will be activated at 4 PM.
Education Minister V Sivankutty will declare class Kerala +2 Result in a few minutes. The toppers list, direct link and other details will be available soon.
The Kerala DHSE conducted the exams from March 10 to 30, with approximately 4,42,067 students appearing at various centres across the state. The results will be declared today in a press conference.
2022- 83.87%
2021- 100%
2020- 83.13
2019- 84.33%
2018- 80.94%
Over 9 lakh students are awaiting Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results. The board results will also be available at results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, and kerala.gov.in soon.
Step 1: Open the SMS application of your mobile.
Step 2: Type KERALA12 followed by your registration or roll number after a space.
Step 3: Sent the text to 56263.
Step 4: You will receive a text message carrying your Kerala +2 Result scorecard.
Kerala’s DHSE pass rate for the previous academic year was 83.87 per cent. A total of 361081 candidates appeared for the exam in 2022 out of which 3,02,865 candidates qualified for the exam.
Board of Public Examination will announce the Kerala Class 12 result today at 3pm.
After checking the results online, students also need to review their mark sheets and ensure that all the information mentioned on them is correct. In case of any error in the online mark sheet, they need to check with the authorities at the earliest. Students must check their personal details, calculations, grades and marks parity, spelling, and pass/ fail status.
The Kerala +2 result will also be available via official apps — Saphlam, and PRD Live. Students can download these apps via Google Playstore.
What: Kerala +2 results, also called DHSE 12th Results
When: May 25 at 3 PM
Where: Results are to be announced at DHSE headquarters, students can get results online
How to download: Students can get results at dhse.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, Saphlam app, PRD Live app, iExaMS app
2022 - 86.14%
2021 - 90.52%
2020 - 86.62%
2019 - 86.04%
After completing class 12, students will seek admisison to UG courses. Here is the list of top institutes in Kerala as per NRF ranking –
1 Kerala University
2 Mahatma Gandhi University
3 Cochin University of Science & Technology
4 Calicut University
The Kerala DHSE conducted the exams from March 10 to 30, with approximately 4,42,067 students appearing at various centres across the state. The results will be declared today.
When compared to last year’s there is a dip of 0.92 per cent. In the Kerala Board plus two examinations, Ernakulam district has scored the highest pass percentage and Pathanamthitta is the worst-performing district.
The Kerala +2 result is also available via official apps — Saphlam, and PRD Live. Students can download these apps via Google Playstore. Students can check their results through SMS as well. To do so, they can send the SMS in the given format, type: KERALA12(space)registration number and send it to 56263. The Kerala DHSE conducted the exams from March 10 to 30, with approximately 4,42,067 students appearing at various centres across the state.
After checking the results online, students also need to review their mark sheets and ensure that all the information mentioned on them is correct. In case of any error in the online mark sheet, they need to check with the authorities at the earliest. Students must check their personal details, calculations, grades and marks parity, spelling, and pass/ fail status.
The offline mark sheet will be issued by the board later. In the meantime, the online mark sheet will act as a provisional mark sheet. Students can seek admission to colleges or apply for entrance exams on the basis of the same, however, at the time of admission, the official marksheet will be required.
Last year, the toppers list was not released for the Kerala Plus 12 Results 2022. As many as 83.87% of students who took the exam managed to clear it. This was a drop from last year when 87.94% of students had cracked the exam. In 2021, the Kerala board conducted the written board, unlike many other boards that opted for alternative marking schemes due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As many as 90.52% of science students cleared the exam, 80.4% of humanities students, 89.13% of commerce students, and 84.39% of technical stream students passed the 12th exam that year.