Home » education-career » Kerala +2 Result 2023 Live Updates: DHSE 12th HS Result Declared, 82.95% Pass, Ernakulam Best Performing District

Kerala +2 Result 2023 Live Updates: DHSE 12th HS Result Declared, 82.95% Pass, Ernakulam Best Performing District

DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2023 Live: The Kerala DHSE conducted the exams from March 10 to 30, with approximately 4,42,067 students appearing at various centres across the state

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 16:04 IST

Kerala, India

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023 LIVE: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE has declared the class 12 or HSE +2 board results 2023 today, May 25. Students who have appeared for Kerala DHSE Class 12 science, commerce, and arts stream exams can check their results from official websites including keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in, after the announcement. Read More

May 25, 2023 16:04 IST

Kerala +2 Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Kerala Board

Step 2: A webpage with multiple links will display on your screen. Now, click on the link that reads “Kerala Plus Two Result 2023".

Step 3: Fill in your essential credentials such as roll number, date of birth and so on. Next, click on submit button.

Step 4: Your result for the Kerala DHSE +2 board exams will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Take a screenshot or save a copy of the result as a pdf for future reference.

May 25, 2023 16:03 IST

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2023: Link Active!

Kerala +2 Result has been declared. The link to check the results has been made active on both the websites- keralaresults.nic.in and results.kerala.nic.in.

May 25, 2023 15:57 IST

Kerala +2 Result 2023: Mobile Apps to Check Result

- Saphalam App

- iExams

- PRD LIVE

- DigiLocker

May 25, 2023 15:52 IST

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2023: Plus One Registration From June 2

For plus one admissions 2023, students will have to fill forms to be submitted from June 2 to June 9. Trial allotment will be released on June 13 whereas first allotment will be out on June 19. Plus one classes will start from July 5.

May 25, 2023 15:50 IST

Kerala +2 Result 2023: Aided and Unaided School Statistics

In Kerala plus two exams 2023, aided schools recorded the highest pass percentage of 86.31 per cent. 1,84,844 students appeared and 1,59,530 passed from these schools.

In unaided schools, 27,031 students appeared for the exam and 22,355 passed. 82.70 per cent is the pass percentage. 1,64,043 government school students wrote exam out of which 1,29,905 passed. These students recorded 79.19 per cent.

May 25, 2023 15:43 IST

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2023: Websites to Check Result

— results.kerala.nic.in

— prd.kerala.gov.in

— keralaresults.nic.in

— kerala.gov.in

— dhsekerala.gov.in

May 25, 2023 15:39 IST

Kerala +2 Result 2023: 0.92 % Dip in Pass Percent

DHSE Kerala Plus 2 results have been declared and when comparing to last year’s there is a dip of 0.92 per cent.

May 25, 2023 15:34 IST

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2023: Pathanamthitta Worst Performing District

Kerala +2 Result has been declared. Pathanamthitta district has the least pass percentage of 76.59 per cent in the state.

May 25, 2023 15:30 IST

Kerala +2 Result 2023: 77 Schools Achieved 100% Result

This year 77 schools have achieved 100 per cent pass percentage.

May 25, 2023 15:28 IST

Kerala +2 Result 2023: Stream Wise Pass Percentage

Science- 1,93,544 students appeared out of which 1,68,975 passed. The pass percentage is 87.31 per cemt.

Humanities- 74,482 students wrote humanities exam out of which 53,575 passed and the pass percentage is 71.93 per cent.

Commerce- 1,08,109 students wrote commerce exam out of which 89,455 passed. The pass percentage is 82.75 per cent.

May 25, 2023 15:24 IST

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2023: Over 33,000 students get A plus

A total of 33,815 students got A plus grade in Kerala plus two exams 2023.

May 25, 2023 15:22 IST

Kerala +2 Result 2023: Ernakulam Best Performing District

Arts- 71.39 per cent

Science- 87.31 per cent

Commerce- 82.75 per cent

May 25, 2023 15:18 IST

May 25, 2023 15:16 IST

Kerala +2 Result 2023: 82.95% Pass Percentage

Kerala +2 Result has been declared and the overall pass percentage is 82.95 per cent. The result link will be activated at 4 PM.

May 25, 2023 15:12 IST

May 25, 2023 15:07 IST

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2023: Result Anytime Soon

Education Minister V Sivankutty will declare class Kerala +2 Result in a few minutes. The toppers list, direct link and other details will be available soon.

May 25, 2023 15:04 IST

Kerala +2 Result 2023: Press Conference Begins

The Kerala DHSE conducted the exams from March 10 to 30, with approximately 4,42,067 students appearing at various centres across the state. The results will be declared today in a press conference.

May 25, 2023 15:01 IST

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2023: Last 5 Year Pass Percentage

2022- 83.87%

2021- 100%

2020- 83.13

2019- 84.33%

2018- 80.94%

May 25, 2023 14:59 IST

Kerala +2 Result 2023: Over 9 Lakh Students Await Results

Over 9 lakh students are awaiting Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results. The board results will also be available at results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, and kerala.gov.in soon.

May 25, 2023 14:56 IST

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2023: How to Check Via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application of your mobile.

Step 2: Type KERALA12 followed by your registration or roll number after a space.

Step 3: Sent the text to 56263.

Step 4: You will receive a text message carrying your Kerala +2 Result scorecard.

May 25, 2023 14:53 IST

Kerala +2 Result 2023: Last Year Pass Percentage

Kerala’s DHSE pass rate for the previous academic year was 83.87 per cent. A total of 361081 candidates appeared for the exam in 2022 out of which 3,02,865 candidates qualified for the exam.

May 25, 2023 14:50 IST

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2023: Result in 10 Minutes!

Board of Public Examination will announce the Kerala Class 12 result today at 3pm.

May 25, 2023 14:49 IST

May 25, 2023 14:46 IST

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2023: Details to Check on Marksheet

After checking the results online, students also need to review their mark sheets and ensure that all the information mentioned on them is correct. In case of any error in the online mark sheet, they need to check with the authorities at the earliest. Students must check their personal details, calculations, grades and marks parity, spelling, and pass/ fail status.

May 25, 2023 14:44 IST

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2023: Which Apps Will Host Result?

The Kerala +2 result will also be available via official apps — Saphlam, and PRD Live. Students can download these apps via Google Playstore.

May 25, 2023 14:42 IST

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2023: Highlights

What:  Kerala +2 results, also called DHSE 12th Results

When: May 25 at 3 PM

Where: Results are to be announced at DHSE headquarters, students can get results online

How to download:  Students can get results at dhse.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, Saphlam app, PRD Live app, iExaMS app

May 25, 2023 14:39 IST

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2023: Top Websites to Check

— results.kerala.nic.in

— prd.kerala.gov.in

— keralaresults.nic.in

— kerala.gov.in

— dhsekerala.gov.in

May 25, 2023 14:38 IST

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2023 Live: How Science Stream Fared Over The Years?

2022 - 86.14%

2021 - 90.52%

2020 - 86.62%

2019 - 86.04%

May 25, 2023 14:36 IST

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2023 Live: What to do after HS result?

After completing class 12, students will seek admisison to UG courses. Here is the list of top institutes in Kerala as per NRF ranking –

1 Kerala University

2 Mahatma Gandhi University

3 Cochin University of Science & Technology

4 Calicut University

May 25, 2023 14:31 IST

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2023 Live: 4,42,067 students took exam

The Kerala DHSE conducted the exams from March 10 to 30, with approximately 4,42,067 students appearing at various centres across the state. The results will be declared today.

 The board results is available at results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, and kerala.gov.in. This year the overall Pass per percentage for Kerala DHSE is 82.95 per cent.

When compared to last year’s there is a dip of 0.92 per cent. In the Kerala Board plus two examinations, Ernakulam district has scored the highest pass percentage and Pathanamthitta is the worst-performing district.

The Kerala +2 result is also available via official apps — Saphlam, and PRD Live. Students can download these apps via Google Playstore. Students can check their results through SMS as well. To do so, they can send the SMS in the given format, type: KERALA12(space)registration number and send it to 56263. The Kerala DHSE conducted the exams from March 10 to 30, with approximately 4,42,067 students appearing at various centres across the state.

After checking the results online, students also need to review their mark sheets and ensure that all the information mentioned on them is correct. In case of any error in the online mark sheet, they need to check with the authorities at the earliest. Students must check their personal details, calculations, grades and marks parity, spelling, and pass/ fail status.

The offline mark sheet will be issued by the board later. In the meantime, the online mark sheet will act as a provisional mark sheet. Students can seek admission to colleges or apply for entrance exams on the basis of the same, however, at the time of admission, the official marksheet will be required.

Last year, the toppers list was not released for the Kerala Plus 12 Results 2022. As many as 83.87% of students who took the exam managed to clear it. This was a drop from last year when 87.94% of students had cracked the exam. In 2021, the Kerala board conducted the written board, unlike many other boards that opted for alternative marking schemes due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As many as 90.52% of science students cleared the exam, 80.4% of humanities students, 89.13% of commerce students, and 84.39% of technical stream students passed the 12th exam that year.

