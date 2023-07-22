Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023 Declared at keralaresults.nic.in, How To Check

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has declared DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY (Save A Year) Result 2023 on July 21. Candidates who took the Class 12 supplementary test can access the results at keralaresults.nic.in, the official website of Kerala board exam results. The exam for Arts Course was held from June 21 to 26 and June 21 to 27 in morning and afternoon sessions.

VHSE SAY results and NSQF (SAY) results have also been declared along with the DHSE results. Candidates can access the results by using the login credentials – roll number and date of birth.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visitkeralresults.nic.in, the official site.

Step 2: Tap on the link “DHSE SAY/IMP exam results - 2023", available on the home page.

Step 4: Enter your login details, (roll number) and click on ‘submit’.

Step 5: DHSE SAY exam result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same.

A consolidated certificate showing the scores obtained in the SAY examination 2023 and in the previous exams will be issued to all candidates who become eligible for higher studies.

The SAY (Save A Year) exam offers students a second chance if they were unable to pass the regular Plus Two examinations. Students were able to apply for the SAY exam plus two 2023 from May 29 till May 31 by paying Rs 150 per subject for SAY exams.

In 2023, students who did not pass the Kerala 12th-grade examinations were given the opportunity to appear for improvement exams. The Kerala plus two results for 2023 was announced on May 25. This year, the overall pass percentage for Class 12 students remained at 82.95 per cent. More than 9 lakh students have registered themselves for the Higher Secondary 1st and 2nd-year public examination. Out of 376135 appeared 312005 qualified for higher education.