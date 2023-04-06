Home » education-career » Kerala Samastha Results 2023 Declared at samastha.in, How to Check

Kerala Samastha Results 2023 Declared at samastha.in, How to Check

The board, on thursday, announced the Kerala Samastha results for Classes 5, 7, 10 and 12

Advertisement

Published By: Damini Solanki

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 15:10 IST

Kerala, India

Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board is responsible for conducting the Kerala Madrasa public examination (Representational Image)
Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board is responsible for conducting the Kerala Madrasa public examination (Representational Image)

The Kerala Samastha Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board Exam results 2023 have been declared. The board, on thursday, announced the Kerala Samastha results for Classes 5, 7, 10 and 12. The result can be checked on the official website - samastha.in. Students must keep the registration number, roll number and date of birth details handy at the time of checking their Kerala Samastha Results 2023.

Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board is responsible for conducting the Kerala Madrasa public examination. The examination is usually held in the month of March.

Kerala Samastha Exam Results 2023: Steps to Download

Advertisement

Candidates must make sure that they have an active internet connection else they will face not be able to check the mark sheets

Step 1: Open a website of your choice and enter the name of the official website in the search tab

Step 2: Now, click on the results tab. A new window will open

Step 3: You can see the active links for Samastha Kerala result 2023 results

Step 4: Click on boarding or general link

Step 5: Now select your class from the drop down and enter the registration number

Step 6: Check the details entered carefully and submit

Step 7: Your result is here.

Candidates can save the result on their device and take a printout later for future reference. Earlier in the day, Board issued an official notice which said that the result will be released today at 12 noon on the official website. The notification reads, “Examination Result 2023 — The exam results are expected to be published on 06/04/2023 at 12 PM."

Advertisement

The name of the examination, name of the student, registration number, roll number, class, subject name, parents’ name, theory exam marks, practical marks, and total marks are some of the details mentioned on the Samastha Pothu Pareeksha mark sheet. Students must check all the details carefully. In case of any discrepancy, they can get in touch with the school authorities at the earliest.

Read all the Latest Education News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Damini SolankiDamini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. R...Read More

first published: April 06, 2023, 15:10 IST
last updated: April 06, 2023, 15:10 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor To Mrunal Thakur: Bollywood Divas Raise Temperatures In Stylish Bikinis, See Their Sizzling Sexy Pictures

+7PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor's Airport Looks: The Diva Turns Heads In Comfortable Athleisure Sets, Chic Floral Shirts, Pretty Kurtas; See Pics