Kerala Samastha Results 2023 Declared at samastha.in, How to Check

The Kerala Samastha Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board Exam results 2023 have been declared. The board, on thursday, announced the Kerala Samastha results for Classes 5, 7, 10 and 12. The result can be checked on the official website - samastha.in. Students must keep the registration number, roll number and date of birth details handy at the time of checking their Kerala Samastha Results 2023.

Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board is responsible for conducting the Kerala Madrasa public examination. The examination is usually held in the month of March.

Kerala Samastha Exam Results 2023: Steps to Download

Candidates must make sure that they have an active internet connection else they will face not be able to check the mark sheets

Step 1: Open a website of your choice and enter the name of the official website in the search tab

Step 2: Now, click on the results tab. A new window will open

Step 3: You can see the active links for Samastha Kerala result 2023 results

Step 4: Click on boarding or general link

Step 5: Now select your class from the drop down and enter the registration number

Step 6: Check the details entered carefully and submit

Step 7: Your result is here.

Candidates can save the result on their device and take a printout later for future reference. Earlier in the day, Board issued an official notice which said that the result will be released today at 12 noon on the official website. The notification reads, “Examination Result 2023 — The exam results are expected to be published on 06/04/2023 at 12 PM."

The name of the examination, name of the student, registration number, roll number, class, subject name, parents’ name, theory exam marks, practical marks, and total marks are some of the details mentioned on the Samastha Pothu Pareeksha mark sheet. Students must check all the details carefully. In case of any discrepancy, they can get in touch with the school authorities at the earliest.

