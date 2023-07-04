Kerala Shut Schools, Colleges In Ernakulam, Alappuzha In View Of Heavy Rain

Owing to the heavy rain predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), educational institutions established in Ernakulam, Alappuzha will remain shut today. The Meteorological department has kept Kerala in high alert with Ernakulam placed in red alert. Several districts of the state are also placed in orange list.

Kannur and Idukki districts in Kerala received red alerts from the Met department, while Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts in the state received orange alerts. An orange signal denotes very heavy rain between 6 cm and 20 cm while a red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours.

Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts in the state received yellow alerts. A yellow alert means 6 cm to 11 cm of significant rainfall. The chief minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, urged the citizens to maintain caution and stay away from rivers, mountainous areas, and trips to the beach as heavy rains pounded the state on Monday, resulting in a girl’s death. A Class 6 student tragically passed away when a tree at the school toppled on her as torrential rains lashed several areas of the state.

As reported in On- manorama, the district collector in Ernakulam advised Kendriya Vidyalaya to close on Tuesday in addition to CBSE and ICSE institutions in the state. As of now, schools and colleges in the state will remain close for Tuesday. There is no information for other days, students are advised to connect with school authorities and stay updated with the news. The IMD predicted that during the next five days, Kerala could experience widespread rain, heavy rain in remote areas, and perhaps severe rain on occasion.