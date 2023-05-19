Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2023: How to Check Kerala Class 10 Result Online, Via SMS, DigiLocker

The results of the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10) board exam 2023 will be released today at 3 PM. Once the results are declared, students can check them on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, and keralapareekshabhavan.in. To check the results, students must enter the registration number, which is printed on their Kerala SSLC admit card.

In order to qualify for the Kerala SSLC 10th Examinations, students must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in the overall total. After the results are announced, details about the Save A Year (SAY) exam will be out. Those who fail to make it through the SSLC test might use the SAY exam as a second opportunity to pass Class 10.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: How to Check

1. Go to result.kite.kerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.

2. Select the SSLC Kerala 2023 result link.

3. The screen will provide a login window.

4. Enter your registration number and date of birth.

5. Fill in the details and submit.

6. The Kerala SSLC 2023 result will appear on the screen.

7. Take a printout or snapshot of Kerala Class 10 results for future use.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: How to Check Via SMS

1. Students must send a text message to 56263 using the format KERALA10REGISTRATION NUMBER.

2. A mobile SMS will be sent to provide the SSLC Result 2023.

3. Kerala SSLC Result 2023 must be saved by students for future use.

The Kerala SSLC exam was administered from March 9 to March 29, 2022. An official release states that more than 4.5 lakh students were qualified to take this exam. The evaluation of the response sheets was planned to be started on April 3. Later, in November, the government declared that 9,762 instructors will analyse the SSLC answer sheets in 70 camps across the state. The practical exams for the same were held from February 1 to February 25. The number of A+ grade holders or students who obtained more than 90 per cent marks in Kerala SSLC 10th results in 2022 is 44,363.