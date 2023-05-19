Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2023: Pass Percentage Over 99% For 3 Consecutive Years

As many as 99.70% of students who took the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC class 10th board exam 2023 have cleared it. The direct link to the scorecards will be made public today, May 19 at 4 PM. As many as 4,19,120 students appeared for the exam out of which a total of 68604 students have secured A+ grades. This is a rise from last year when 44363 students secured A+ grade. A total of 4,17,864 students cleared the exams this year.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates

In the last 8 years, the Kerala board has achieved a pass percentage of over 95%. The board recorded a pass percentage of 99.47% in 2021, and 99.26% in 2022. The results have been better than the Covid pre-pandemic time.

YEARS PASS PERCENTAGE 2023 99.70% 2022 99.26% 2021 99.47% 2020 98.82% 2019 98.11% 2018 97.84% 2017 95.98% 2016 96.59%

In order to pass the Kerala SSLC Class 10 examinations, students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate. The students can check the results at the official websites at keralapareekshabhavan.in, keralaresults.nic.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, and results.nic.in. To check their result, students will need to provide their roll number and date of birth in the result login window.

The exam was held from March 9 to March 29. As per reports, the majority of students in the Malappuram district received A+ grades in every subject. Wayanad district has the lowest pass rate with 98.41%, while Kannur district has the highest pass percentage with 99.94%.

Students unhappy with their marks will have the opportunity to apply for re-evaluation. The registration process for re-evaluation will open in July this year. After the re-evaluation, the results of the Kerala SSLC 10th exam 2023 will be deemed final, and any further objections against the re-evaluation won’t be taken into consideration. The KBPE board also organises supplementary exams for students who did not pass the Kerala SSLC exams. The results of the Kerala SSLC supplementary exams are expected to be announced tentatively in July.