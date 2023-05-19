Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: 99.70% Qualify Kerala 10th Result, Increase in Grade A+ Scorers

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: The Kerala SSLC or class 10 results 2023 have been declared today, May 19 by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on the official websites at keralapareekshabhavan.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. A total of 99.70% of students passed the exam this year. From the total, 4,19,120 students, 4,17,864 Kerala Board students have cleared the examination.

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) conducted the Kerala SSLC exams from March 9 to March 29. Around 4,19,120 students appeared for the exam at various centres across the state. The results will also be made available at keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, result.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, and results.kerala.nic.in.

Students will be able to check their Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result by using their roll number or the unique ID mentioned on the hall ticket. The results will be announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty in a press conference at Thiruvananthapuram. In order to clear the Kerala SSLC 10th examinations, students must obtain a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject as well as in the overall total. Those who don’t clear will appear for the supplementary exams, details of which will be shared by the Kerala board soon.

The evaluation of the SSLC answer sheet was done from April 3 to April 26. About 9,762 teachers evaluated the answer sheets across 70 camps, the state government had earlier announced. The practical exams for the same were held from February 1 to February 25.

In 2022, out of the total 4,26,999 students who took the exam, as many as 4,23,303 students passed, thus recording a pass percentage of 99.26 per cent. The number of A+ grade holders or students who obtained more than 90 per cent marks in Kerala SSLC 10th results in 2022 is 44,363. In 2021, as many as 99.47 per cent of students who appeared for the exam cleared it. A total of 1,21,318 students scored A + in all subjects which is a rise from 2020 when 41,906 students got A + in all subjects. The pass percentage in Kerala SSLC was 98.82 per cent in 2020. This was the highest ever since 2015 and the record broke in 2021.