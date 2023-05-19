Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: 99.70% Qualify Kerala 10th Result, Increase in Grade A+ Scorers

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 16:11 IST
Kerala, India
Certificates of people who became EHS will be accessible in DigiLocker starting in the first week of June.
From May 20 through May 25, 2023, applications for re-evaluation and requests for replications of answer sheets can be made online.
Govt schools- 981
Aided schools- 1291
Unaided schools- 439
via SMS
Step 1: Open the SMS application of your mobile.
Step 2: Type KERALA10 followed by your registration or roll number after a space.
Step 3: Sent the text to 56263.
Step 4: You will shortly receive a text message carrying your Kerala SSLC Result scorecard
via Digilocker
Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the Digilocker app on your smartphone.
Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.
Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.
Step 4: Login using your credentials.
Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose Kerala SSLC
Step 6: Choose the Kerala SSLC 10th exam result 2023 category.
Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.
via mobile app
Step 1: Head to the app store of your device and look up the Saphlam app via the search option.
Step 2: Download the app and register using the required credentials.
Step 3: Submit your Kerala SSLC roll number, date of birth.
Step 4: Your results will be displayed on your screen.
Roll number
Date of birth
pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in
sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
results.kite.kerala.gov.in
prd.kerala.gov.in
VKMMHS, Malappuram, was the centre with the most number of students in Kerala. The SSLC exams were taken by 1876 students in all, and every single student from the district passed.
In 70 evaluation centres spread out over the state from April 3 to April 26, 2023, 9664 teachers examined the answer sheets for the Kerala SSLC exams.
The Kerala SSLC results for 2023 have been released, and 4,17,864 students are now qualified to continue their education.
This year, 68604 students overall have received full A+ grades across the board, compared to 44363 kids who did so last year. There are 24241 students this year than last.
Up to 150 students registered for the exam under the SSLC private new plan, and 100 of them passed (66.67%) to become EHS. 45 students applied for the SSLC private old scheme, and 29 were accepted, with a passing grade of 64.44%.
The majority of students in the Malappuram district received A+ grades in every subject. as per reports, the total number of students stands at 4856.
518 students in all, from Gulf centres, took the Kerala SSLC exams in 2023. A remarkable 504 of these students passed the test, yielding a pass percentage of 97.3%, while 4 gulf centres earned a 100% pass percentage.
Wayanad district has the lowest pass rate at 98.41%, while Kannur district has the highest pass percentage at 99.94% for the Kerala SSLC board examination
A total of 4,19,120 students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam 2023 which was conducted across 2960 centres in the state.
The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) conducted the exams and approximately 4,19,554 students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam 2023 at various exam centers in Kerala. Students will be able to access the board results 4 PM onwards.
A total of 99.70% of students have passed the exam. In order to pass the Kerala SSLC Class 10 examinations, students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate.
|GRADE
|POINT
|MARKS
|A+
|9
|100 to 90
|A
|8
|89 to 80
|B+
|7
|79 to 70
|B
|6
|69 to 60
|C+
|5
|59 to 50
|C
|4
|49 to 40
|D+
|3
|39 to 30
|D
|2
|29 to 20
|E
|1
|<20
In 2021, due to covid-19 pandemic, students were given grace marks, however, in 2022, despite most part of the classes being held online due to pandemic-led school closure, the grace marks policy was scrapped. Under the grace marks policy, students who could not get the minimum marks needed to pass were given the remaining difference, if the margin was small. This year, the grace marks policy has been re-introduced.
In order to pass the Kerala SSLC Class 10 examinations, students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate.
What: Kerala SSLC Result
When: at 3 PM
Who: State general education minister V.Sivankutty
For whom: Over 4 lakh students
Where: keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in
Passing Marks: 33% or D+ grade and above
Kerala general education minister V Sivankutty is likely to announce thes state SSLC results at a press conference.
The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) conducted the exams and approximately 4,19,554 students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam 2023 at various exam centers in Kerala.
via Digilocker
Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the Digilocker app on your smartphone.
Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.
Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.
Step 4: Login using your credentials.
Step 5: Now, under the 'education' category, choose Kerala SSLC
Step 6: Choose the Kerala SSLC 10th exam result 2023 category.
Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.
via mobile app
Step 1: Head to the app store of your device and look up the Saphlam app via the search option.
Step 2: Download the app and register using the required credentials.
Step 3: Submit your Kerala SSLC roll number, date of birth.
Step 4: Your results will be displayed on your screen.
Official websites: Since the result is being declared online. It is critical that students know where to check marks. Official websites include: keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in
Mobile apps: Results will also at Saphalam and PRD Live app
Passing Marks: 33% or D+ grade and above
Error? What to do?: Students need to check their results as soon as it is declared and ensure there is no mistake. In case of a mistake, students need to get in touch with authorities at the earliest.
Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: The Kerala SSLC or class 10 results 2023 have been declared today, May 19 by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on the official websites at keralapareekshabhavan.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. A total of 99.70% of students passed the exam this year. From the total, 4,19,120 students, 4,17,864 Kerala Board students have cleared the examination.
The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) conducted the Kerala SSLC exams from March 9 to March 29. Around 4,19,120 students appeared for the exam at various centres across the state. The results will also be made available at keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, result.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, and results.kerala.nic.in.
Students will be able to check their Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result by using their roll number or the unique ID mentioned on the hall ticket. The results will be announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty in a press conference at Thiruvananthapuram. In order to clear the Kerala SSLC 10th examinations, students must obtain a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject as well as in the overall total. Those who don’t clear will appear for the supplementary exams, details of which will be shared by the Kerala board soon.
The evaluation of the SSLC answer sheet was done from April 3 to April 26. About 9,762 teachers evaluated the answer sheets across 70 camps, the state government had earlier announced. The practical exams for the same were held from February 1 to February 25.
In 2022, out of the total 4,26,999 students who took the exam, as many as 4,23,303 students passed, thus recording a pass percentage of 99.26 per cent. The number of A+ grade holders or students who obtained more than 90 per cent marks in Kerala SSLC 10th results in 2022 is 44,363. In 2021, as many as 99.47 per cent of students who appeared for the exam cleared it. A total of 1,21,318 students scored A + in all subjects which is a rise from 2020 when 41,906 students got A + in all subjects. The pass percentage in Kerala SSLC was 98.82 per cent in 2020. This was the highest ever since 2015 and the record broke in 2021.