Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: 99.70% Qualify Kerala 10th Result, Increase in Grade A+ Scorers

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: 99.70% Qualify Kerala 10th Result, Increase in Grade A+ Scorers

Kerala SSLC 10th Results Live: The Kerala SSLC Result 2023 has been announced with 99.70% students qualified in the SSLC examination

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 16:11 IST

Kerala, India

May 19, 2023 16:11 IST

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live Updates: Certificate of EHS

Certificates of people who became EHS will be accessible in DigiLocker starting in the first week of June.

May 19, 2023 16:10 IST

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live Updates: Re- evaluation

From May 20 through May 25, 2023, applications for re-evaluation and requests for replications of answer sheets can be made online.

May 19, 2023 16:10 IST

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live Updates: Kerala school pass percentage

Govt schools- 981

Aided schools- 1291

Unaided schools- 439

May 19, 2023 16:07 IST

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live Updates: Direct link to access results

Direct Link 

May 19, 2023 15:51 IST

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live Updates: Different Ways to Check Results

via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application of your mobile.

Step 2: Type KERALA10 followed by your registration or roll number after a space.

Step 3: Sent the text to 56263.

Step 4: You will shortly receive a text message carrying your Kerala SSLC Result scorecard

via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the Digilocker app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Login using your credentials.

Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose Kerala SSLC

Step 6: Choose the Kerala SSLC 10th exam result 2023 category.

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.

via mobile app

Step 1: Head to the app store of your device and look up the Saphlam app via the search option.

Step 2: Download the app and register using the required credentials.

Step 3: Submit your Kerala SSLC roll number, date of birth.

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on your screen.

May 19, 2023 15:48 IST

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live Updates: Login credentials

Roll number

Date of birth

May 19, 2023 15:48 IST

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live Updates: Where to check results at 4 pm

pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

May 19, 2023 15:45 IST

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live Updates: Centre with highest number of students

VKMMHS, Malappuram, was the centre with the most number of students in Kerala. The SSLC exams were taken by 1876 students in all, and every single student from the district passed.

May 19, 2023 15:43 IST

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live Updates: Evaluation centres

In 70 evaluation centres spread out over the state from April 3 to April 26, 2023, 9664 teachers examined the answer sheets for the Kerala SSLC exams.

May 19, 2023 15:43 IST

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live Updates: Results

The Kerala SSLC results for 2023 have been released, and 4,17,864 students are now qualified to continue their education.

May 19, 2023 15:42 IST

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live Updates: A+ grade scorers

This year, 68604 students overall have received full A+ grades across the board, compared to 44363 kids who did so last year. There are 24241 students this year than last.

May 19, 2023 15:41 IST

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live Updates: SSLC private scheme

Up to 150 students registered for the exam under the SSLC private new plan, and 100 of them passed (66.67%) to become EHS. 45 students applied for the SSLC private old scheme, and 29 were accepted, with a passing grade of 64.44%.

May 19, 2023 15:39 IST

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live Updates: Malappuram district received A+ grades

The majority of students in the Malappuram district received A+ grades in every subject. as per reports, the total number of students stands at 4856.

May 19, 2023 15:38 IST

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live Updates: Gulf centres results

518 students in all, from Gulf centres, took the Kerala SSLC exams in 2023. A remarkable 504 of these students passed the test, yielding a pass percentage of 97.3%, while 4 gulf centres earned a 100% pass percentage.

May 19, 2023 15:38 IST

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live Updates: District wise performance

Wayanad district has the lowest pass rate at 98.41%, while Kannur district has the highest pass percentage at 99.94% for the Kerala SSLC board examination

May 19, 2023 15:29 IST

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2023: Over 4 Lakh Students Took Exam

A total of 4,19,120 students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam 2023 which was conducted across 2960 centres in the state.

May 19, 2023 15:27 IST

Kerala SSLC 10th Result Out, Direct Link to be Activated at 4 PM

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) conducted the exams and approximately 4,19,554 students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam 2023 at various exam centers in Kerala. Students will be able to access the board results 4 PM onwards.

May 19, 2023 15:23 IST

Kerala 10th Result Released, 99.70% Candidates Pass

A total of 99.70% of students have passed the exam. In order to pass the Kerala SSLC Class 10 examinations, students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate.

May 19, 2023 15:19 IST

SSLC Results in Kerala Based on Grades, Points, Marks, Know Scoring System

GRADEPOINTMARKS
A+9100 to 90
A889 to 80
B+779 to 70
B669 to 60
C+559 to 50
C449 to 40
D+339 to 30
D229 to 20
E1<20
May 19, 2023 15:16 IST

Kerala SSLC 10th Result: Why Was Grace Marks Policy Scrapped Last Year?

In 2021, due to covid-19 pandemic, students were given grace marks, however, in 2022, despite most part of the classes being held online due to pandemic-led school closure, the grace marks policy was scrapped. Under the grace marks policy, students who could not get the minimum marks needed to pass were given the remaining difference, if the margin was small. This year, the grace marks policy has been re-introduced.

May 19, 2023 15:11 IST

SSLC Kerala 10th Result 2023: Minimum Marks Needed to Pass Exam

In order to pass the Kerala SSLC Class 10 examinations, students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate.

May 19, 2023 15:08 IST

SSLC Kerala 10th Result 2023: FAQs Answered

What: Kerala SSLC Result

When: at 3 PM

Who: State general education minister V.Sivankutty

For whom: Over 4 lakh students

Where: keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in

Passing Marks: 33% or D+ grade and above

May 19, 2023 15:05 IST

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 at 4 PM? What results.kite.kerala.gov.in Says?

May 19, 2023 15:01 IST

Kerala 10th Result 2023: Who Will Announce?

Kerala general education minister V Sivankutty is likely to announce thes state SSLC results at a press conference.

May 19, 2023 14:59 IST

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Anytime Now!

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) conducted the exams and approximately 4,19,554 students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam 2023 at various exam centers in Kerala.

May 19, 2023 14:58 IST

May 19, 2023 14:55 IST

May 19, 2023 14:53 IST

SSLC Kerala 10th Results: Things to Know Before Checking Marks Online

Official websites: Since the result is being declared online. It is critical that students know where to check marks. Official websites include: keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in

Mobile apps: Results will also at Saphalam and PRD Live app

Passing Marks: 33% or D+ grade and above

Error? What to do?: Students need to check their results as soon as it is declared and ensure there is no mistake. In case of a mistake, students need to get in touch with authorities at the earliest.

May 19, 2023 14:52 IST

Press Conference to begin at 3 pm

Official websites: Since the result is being declared online. It is critical that students know where to check marks. Official websites include: keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in

Mobile apps: Results will also at Saphalam and PRD Live app

Passing Marks: 33% or D+ grade and above

Error? What to do?: Students need to check their results as soon as it is declared and ensure there is no mistake. In case of a mistake, students need to get in touch with authorities at the earliest.

May 19, 2023 14:50 IST

Read more

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: The Kerala SSLC or class 10 results 2023 have been declared today, May 19 by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on the official websites at keralapareekshabhavan.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. A total of 99.70% of students passed the exam this year. From the total, 4,19,120 students, 4,17,864 Kerala Board students have cleared the examination.

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) conducted the Kerala SSLC exams from March 9 to March 29. Around 4,19,120 students appeared for the exam at various centres across the state. The results will also be made available at keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, result.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, and results.kerala.nic.in.

Students will be able to check their Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result by using their roll number or the unique ID mentioned on the hall ticket. The results will be announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty in a press conference at Thiruvananthapuram. In order to clear the Kerala SSLC 10th examinations, students must obtain a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject as well as in the overall total. Those who don’t clear will appear for the supplementary exams, details of which will be shared by the Kerala board soon.

The evaluation of the SSLC answer sheet was done from April 3 to April 26. About 9,762 teachers evaluated the answer sheets across 70 camps, the state government had earlier announced. The practical exams for the same were held from February 1 to February 25.

In 2022, out of the total 4,26,999 students who took the exam, as many as 4,23,303 students passed, thus recording a pass percentage of 99.26 per cent. The number of A+ grade holders or students who obtained more than 90 per cent marks in Kerala SSLC 10th results in 2022 is 44,363. In 2021, as many as 99.47 per cent of students who appeared for the exam cleared it. A total of 1,21,318 students scored A + in all subjects which is a rise from 2020 when 41,906 students got A + in all subjects. The pass percentage in Kerala SSLC was 98.82 per cent in 2020. This was the highest ever since 2015 and the record broke in 2021.

