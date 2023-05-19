Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Today, Check Minimum Marks Needed to Pass Exam

The results of the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10) board exam 2023 will be released today, May 19 at 3 PM. The official websites keralapareekshabhavan.in, keralaresults.nic.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, and results.nic.in will allow students to view their results.

Kerala SSLC Class 10 result 2023 Live Updates

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) conducted the exams and approximately 4,19,554 students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam 2023 at various exam centers in Kerala. To check their result, students will need to provide their roll number and date of birth in the result login window.

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: Passing Marks

In order to pass the Kerala SSLC Class 10 examinations, students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate. The performance of students in the SSLC Class Examination, which took place from March 9 to March 29, 2023, will be used to determine their marks. The final results for the same will be calculated based on the aggregate marks obtained by the students.

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Marksheet

- Student’s Name

- Registration Number

- School Name

- Date of Birth

- Gender

- List of Subjects (codes and names)

- Marks Scored (subject-wise and total marks)

- Qualifying Status (Pass or Fail)

Following the declaration of the Kerala SSLC Class 10 results 2023, students dissatisfied with their marks will have the opportunity to apply for re-evaluation. The registration process for re-evaluation will open in July 2023 on the official website. To initiate the re-evaluation process, students will be required to pay a non-refundable fee. It is important to note that once the fee is paid, no refunds will be granted under any circumstances. After the re-evaluation, the results of the Kerala SSLC 10th Exam 2023 will be deemed final, and any further objections against the re-evaluation won’t be taken into consideration.

The KBPE board also organizes supplementary exams for students who did not pass the Kerala SSLC exams. The results of the Kerala SSLC supplementary exams are expected to be announced tentatively in July 2023. After the declaration of the Supplementary SSLC results Kerala 2023, students will be able to access their results online through the official website.