Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 To Release On May 20

The Kerala Board of Public Examination (KBPE) will declare the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2023 results on May 20. In April, the General Education Minister V Sivankutty confirmed the date that the Kerala Class 10 result will be declared on or before May 20. Students who appeared for the Kerala Class 10 examinations will be able to download their scores from keralapareekshabhavan.in or sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, once it is released.

This year, the Kerala SSLC exam was scheduled from March 9 to March 29 at several examination centres in the state. In order to check or download the Kerala SSLC 2023 result, students will have to enter their login credentials including Class 10 Roll Number and Date of Birth (DoB) on the official portal. A total of 4,19,554 candidates appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam this year.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: List of Websites to Check

Soon after the Kerala Class 10 results are declared, there could be heavy traffic on the official website site owing to lakhs of students trying to login to check their scores. We have listed down a few additional websites where students can access their results:

results.nic.in keralaresults.nic.in results.itschool.gov.in result.kite.kerala.gov.in results.kerala.nic.in kbpe.org prd.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to KBPE’s official website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for Kerala Class 10 Result.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the login credentials (Roll Number and Date of Birth) and submit.

Step 4: The Kerala SSLC (Class 10) Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the result

Step 6: Take a printout of the scores for further records.

Students will have to secure at least 35 per cent marks in all subjects to be declared passed in the Kerala SSLC 2023 exams. Candidates should ensure that details like their name, registration number, school name, date of birth, gender, list of subjects-code and names along with mark scored- subject-wise, total marks and qualifying status- pass or fail are correctly mentioned in the scorecard.

In 2022, there were about 4.27 lakh students who appeared for the Class 10th board exams, out of which 99.26 per cent of students cleared the test. Additionally, a total of 2,314 schools in Kerala recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage.