Kerala SSLC Result 2023 on May 20, Plus Two Result on May 25

The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result will be out on May 20, plus two exams result will be declared on May 25, general education minister V Sivankutty announced. Once released, students who appeared in the Kerala board exams will be able to download the result from the official websites — keralapareekshabhavan.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Students will be able to check their class 10 and 12 results in Kerala by using the roll number of the unique ID mentioned on the hall ticket. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducted the Kerala SSLC exams 2023 from March 9 to March 29. As many as 4,19,554 students had registered for the SSLC exam while 4,42,067 students applied for the plus two exams. Students need to score a minimum of 35 per cent in all subjects to be declared to pass in Kerala SSLC exams 2023.

Kerala Board Result 2023: WEBSITES TO CHECK RESULT

- keralapareekshabhavan.in

- keralaresults.nic.in 2023 SSLC

- sslcexam.kerala.gov.in 2023 result

- results.itschool.gov.in

- www.result.kite.kerala.gov.in 2023

- results.nic.in

- results.kerala.nic.in

The evaluation of the SSLC answer sheet has been scheduled from April 3 to April 26. For the Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam, there are about 9,762 teachers who will evaluate answer sheets at 70 camps, the state government had earlier announced. The practical exams for the same were held from February 1 to February 25.

Out of the total 4,26,999 students who took the exam in 2022, as many as 4,23,303 students passed, thus recording a pass percentage of 99.26 per cent. The number of A+ grade holders or students who obtained more than 90 per cent marks in Kerala SSLC 10th results in 2022 is 44,363. In 2021, as many as 99.47 per cent of students who appeared for the exam cleared it. A total of 1,21,318 students scored A + in all subjects which is a rise from 2020 when 41,906 students got A + in all subjects. The pass percentage in Kerala SSLC was 98.82 per cent in 2020. This was the highest ever since 2015 and the record broke in 2021.

