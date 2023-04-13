Kerala SSLC Result 2023 to be Declared Soon, Check Latest Update

The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) plus two exams result will be declared soon. Once released, students who appeared in the Class 10 board exams will be able to download SSLC result 2023 from the official websites- keralapareekshabhavan.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. The evaluation will be from April 3 to 26 and the results will be declared in the second week of May.

The details on the tentative result date was given by the joint director while informing about the exam dates in November last year. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducted the Kerala SSLC exams 2023 from March 9 to March 29. Last year, 99.26 per cent of students who registered for the exams managed to clear the exam.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the SSLC result 2023 Kerala official website- keralaresults.nic.in 2023.

Step 2: Click on the Kerala school-wise SSLC result 2023 link

Step 3: Now enter the school code in the new window and submit it.

Step 4: SSLC result Kerala 2023 will open on the screen.

Step 5: Find the name in the list and view the grades.

Step 6: Download it for future reference.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Websites to Check Result

- keralapareekshabhavan.in

- keralaresults.nic.in 2023 SSLC

- sslcexam.kerala.gov.in 2023 result

- results.itschool.gov.in

- www.result.kite.kerala.gov.in 2023

- results.nic.in

- results.kerala.nic.in

Students can check their class 10 marks or SSLC results in Kerala by using the roll number of the unique ID mentioned on the hall ticket.

The evaluation of answer sheet has been scheduled from April 3 to April 26. A total of 4,19,554 students have registered for the board exams this year.For the Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam, there are about 9,762 teachers who will evaluate answer sheets at 70 camps, the state government had earlier announced. The practical exams for the same were held from February 1 to February 25.

Students who score a minimum of 35 per cent in all subjects will be declared pass in Kerala SSLC exams 2023. Out of the total 4,26,999 students who took the exam in 2022, as many as 4,23,303 students passed; recording a pass percentage of 99.26 per cent. The number of A+ grade holders or students who obtained more than 90 per cent marks in Kerala SSLC 10th results in 2022 is 44,363.

