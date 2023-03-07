Kerala University Approves 6 Months Maternity Leave, Attendance Eligibility Relaxed

Kerala University (KU) has released special orders permitting menstrual leave and maternity leave for students above the age of 18 years. Female candidates can also avail of the benefits of maternity leave for up to six months, after which they can rejoin the college without taking re-admission. The university has also granted a provision for menstrual leave and fixed the limit of attendance for female students to 73 per cent.

Students who go on maternity leave for up to six months can resume their classes without having to take admission again, the varsity officials have decided, reported a leading news daily. Meanwhile, the principals of the institutions have been assigned to verify the medical records of the candidates. Only after verifying their respective medical records, the principals can permit students to rejoin college without having to seek the university’s approval for it.

Furthermore, the university has already lowered the minimum required attendance from 75 per cent to 73 per cent for girl students.

Days ago, the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS), Thrissur, decided to approve six months of maternity leave for students who are studying in various institutions. The decision on the same was taken during a meeting at the university’s headquarters on March 4. “Government had suggested that state universities can sanction six weeks of maternity leave to students. But, KUHS decided to sanction six months’ leave to ensure the health and safety of the mother and her child based on expert opinions," said Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal.

Explaining more about the leave process, Dr Kunnummal stated that students who resume studies after maternity leave will not face any problems like a course break. They will also not have to submit a ‘condonation certificate’ from the university to continue their studies, but their course will be prolonged by six months. Earlier, KUHS has been granting such leave on a case-to-case basis but now, the council has decided to make it a rule, the Vice-Chancellor added.

In January, the Higher Education Department in Kerala issued an order granting menstrual leave for students under all the higher education institutions in the state. It was the Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kochi, which was the first to announce gender-sensitive reform in the higher education sector.

