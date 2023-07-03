KMAT 2023 Session 2 Preliminary Answer Key Released At cee.kerala.gov.in, How To Download

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the preliminary answer key for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test 2023 (KMAT) session 2. Candidates who appeared for the KMAT can download the answer key by visiting cee.kerala.gov.in, the official website for KMAT-related information. The KMAT 2023 answer key is made available as a PDF document, and no login credentials are necessary to access it. The KMAT 2023 answer key was published in a layout – question, choices, and the correct answer.

KMAT 2023’s second session was held on July 2, while the first session was held on February 19 by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations Kerala (CEE Kerala).

The KMAT 2023 answer key challenge window for session 2 will be active till July 7. Candidates who participated in the second session of the exam may object to the answer key and contest it before the Commissioner for Entrance Examination with the necessary supporting documentation and a fee of Rs. 100 per question paid by DD drawn in their favour and payable to the Commissioner for Entrance Examination at Thiruvananthapuram. The objections will only be accepted if sent by post or must be hand delivered.

KMAT session 2 answer key 2023: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination, Kerala - cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the webpage, look for the KMAT 2023 session 2 candidate portal.

Step 3: Click on the KMAT 2023 session 2 answer key link on the left-hand side of the webpage.

Step 4: On the screen, a PDF containing the session 2 answer key will be displayed.