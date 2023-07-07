Know The Indian PSUs That Recruit Candidates Without Competitive Entrance Exams

In India, there’s a standard practice followed by the majority of government job candidates — to pass competitive entrance examinations. There are exceptions. Individuals pursuing professional courses may have opportunities for direct recruitment based on specific criteria. Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) offer government job prospects without the need for written exams. It’s important to note that these positions still have distinct selection and joining criteria in place. Certain positions within renowned Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) like Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) provide direct recruitment opportunities to professionals possessing the requisite qualifications. Unlike the general norm of competitive exams for government jobs in PSUs, these specific positions may not require candidates to go through competitive exams.

PSUs recruit engineering graduates as Graduate Engineer Trainees (GET) based on their Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores, without any additional entrance exams. PSUs like Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and Coal India Limited (CIL) have different selection process for hiring management trainees, which involves group discussions and personal interviews.