Kolkata: Class 12 Student Dies After Sudden Collapse in School

A class 12 student of a school in Kolkata died after collapsing on the campus on Thursday, police said. The incident happened at a well-known girls’ school at Sarat Bose Road, they said. The girl suddenly collapsed after the assembly session around 9.30 am, police said.

“She was then attended by the school doctor who found her pulse rate to be very low. She was declared brought dead when taken to the nearby Belle Vue Clinic," a police officer said.