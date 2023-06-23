Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Kolkata: Class 12 Student Dies After Sudden Collapse in School

Kolkata: Class 12 Student Dies After Sudden Collapse in School

The incident happened at a well-known girls’ school at Sarat Bose Road, they said. The girl suddenly collapsed after the assembly session around 9.30 am, police said

Advertisement

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 17:01 IST

Kolkata, India

A case was lodged in connection with the death and the body was sent for post-mortem, a police officer said (Representative Image)
A case was lodged in connection with the death and the body was sent for post-mortem, a police officer said (Representative Image)

A class 12 student of a school in Kolkata died after collapsing on the campus on Thursday, police said. The incident happened at a well-known girls’ school at Sarat Bose Road, they said. The girl suddenly collapsed after the assembly session around 9.30 am, police said.

“She was then attended by the school doctor who found her pulse rate to be very low. She was declared brought dead when taken to the nearby Belle Vue Clinic," a police officer said.

top videos
  • Shiv Thakare & Abdu Rozik On Their Friendship, Rift With MC Stan & Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Says Sid Is Her 'Everything' | Ranbir, Alia Pose With Fans | Fukrey Gang At Kandahar Screening

    • A case was lodged in connection with the death and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

    The girl was a resident of Nawab Sirajul Islam Lane in Taltala, he added. “It’s still not known whether the girl was suffering from any illness. It seems that she died of a cardiac arrest, but the exact reason behind her death could be known only after the completion of the post-mortem," the officer said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sukanya NandySukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has bee...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 23, 2023, 17:01 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 17:01 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App