Kurukshetra University to Introduce NEP in All Affiliated Colleges from 2023 Academic Session

Kurukshetra University will introduce the NEP in all on-campus PG programmes in July. The university also rewards its top researchers in seven categories

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 16:08 IST

Kurukshetra, India

The Vice-Chancellor of Kurukshetra University has announced that all affiliated colleges will begin implementing the National Education Policy 2020 in the coming academic year (Representative Image)
The Vice-Chancellor of Kurukshetra University has announced that all affiliated colleges will begin implementing the National Education Policy 2020 in the coming academic year (Representative Image)

The Kurukshetra University will introduce the National Education Policy – 2020 in all affiliated colleges from the upcoming academic session, having successfully implemented it last year in all on-campus undergraduate programmes, an official said on Saturday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said the varsity was among the few that took one of the foremost and important initiatives to implement the policy in all on-campus undergraduate programmes.

“It will be introduced in all affiliated colleges of Kurukshetra University from the July 2023 session," Sachdeva told PTI.

“At the postgraduate level, Kurukshetra University will implement the policy in all on-campus programmes from July," he added.

When asked how he evaluated the policy, Sachdeva said it “focuses on empowering the youth in multiple areas such as multiple entry and exit system, knowledge in their chosen discipline, skill development, inculcating moral and ethical values, internships, training and social engagement for the benefit of humanity".

Speaking on enhancing research at Kurukshetra University, Sachdeva said the varsity has undertaken initiatives such as rewarding the best researchers in seven categories, providing grants up to Rs 2 lakh for research projects to 50 teachers and appointing an honorary professor to facilitate the filing of patents.

The varsity has filed 53 patents in the last 18 months, of which 11 have been awarded, he said.

“We have also set up a Kurukshetra University Technology Incubation Centre and a Community Incubation Centre," he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 04, 2023, 16:08 IST
last updated: April 04, 2023, 16:08 IST
