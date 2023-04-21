KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 Lottery Results Out on kvsanghatan.nic.in

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has announced the KVS Delhi lottery results for admission into class 1. The list of selected students can be accessed at education.gov.in. The selection list carries candidates’ details including name, application submission code, service code, number of transfers, and lottery or waiting list number. Selected candidates can then report to the assigned KVs for admission. A second list of candidates will also be released by KVS, in case of vacant seats. The second list is scheduled to be out on April 28, followed by a third list on May 4.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 Lottery Results: Websites to Check

- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

- kvsangathan.nic.in

- www.education.gov.in

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 Lottery Results: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website education.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the link to the lottery result for Class 1 on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link and the selection list will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Review the list, download it, and print it out for future reference.

The online registration for the KVS admission in Class 1 was started last month with the deadline being April 17. The admissions were open for candidates under the age of 6 years as of March 31, 2023. With the application form, the candidates were required to submit their birth certificate, proof of residence, and caste/ reservation categories (if applicable).

A retirement certificate is mandatory if the applicant is dependent on defence personnel. In the case of grandchildren of members of parliament or retired PSU employees, proof of the relationship of the child’s parents with them is required. In the case of grandchildren of KVS employees, proof of the child’s parent’s relationship with the KVS employee must be provided.

Admission for classes 2 to 8 in Kendriya Vidyalaya is completed through the priority category allotment system. In these classes, admission can only be given in case of vacant seats (if any). The list of vacant seats has to be provided by the specific KV separately.

Admission to Class 9 was previously done through an entrance test but the system has now been discontinued. Admission to Class 9 is now also through Priority Category System.

