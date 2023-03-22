KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 to Begin From March 27

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will begin accepting online application forms for Class I admission for the academic year 2023–24 from March 27. The admission timetable is available on the official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The minimum age for entrance to class 1 is 6 years.

For admission, all necessary documents in addition to the online admission form are mandatory to submit. Applications for children can be submitted by parents until April 17 (7 pm). If there are openings in the offline mode exclusively, class 2 and higher registrations will also begin on April 3 at 8 am and end on April 12 at 4 pm. The correctly completed form must be delivered to the principal’s office in the relevant KV.

Admission process:

For the academic year 2023–2024, the official Android mobile app for KVS online admission for class 1 will be accessible at, along with instructions for downloading and installing the app. Both the Google Play Store and the websites provided above will have access to the app. Before using the portal or mobile app, parents are urged to carefully read the usage guideline. If there are openings in the offline method exclusively, class 2 and higher registration will begin on 3.04.2023 (Monday) at 8:00 am and run until 12.04.2023 (Wednesday) at 4:00 pm.

