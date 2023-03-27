KVS Class 1 Admission Registration Begins, Know How to Apply

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has begun the online registration process for admission to class 1 today, March 27. Interested parents or guardians can submit the registration forms on behalf of their children on the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in. As per the schedule, the registration process for admission to class 1 began at 10 am on March 27 and will conclude on April 17 at 7 pm.

The minimum age requirement of the candidate for KVS Class 1 admission is 6 years as on March 31, 2023. “Minimum age for admission in class-I will be 6 years. Reckoning of age for all Classes shall be as on 31.03.2023," reads the official notice. The seat will be reserved according to KVS’ admission guidelines 2023-24.

KVS Admission 2023: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link provided for KVS class 1 admission 2023 on the homepage.

Step 3: As a new window opens, log in using credentials such as the log in code, Date of Birth (DoB) of the child, and registered mobile number.

Step 4: Fill up all the necessary details and submit the form as required.

Step 5: Save and download the confirmation page

Step 6: Keep a printout of the same for further admission process.

It is mandatory for all parents or guardians to update the latest version of the KVS mobile application on or after March 27. The first provisional selection and wait list of listed students will be released on April 20. The admission process will start the next day, April 21 onwards. The Sangathan has further informed that if any seats remain vacant, then a second and third list will be issued on April 28 and May 4, respectively.

It is important to note that parents or guardians are advised to submit only one application form for one child. If in case multiple forms are submitted, then only the last application form will be considered for admission.

On the other hand, the registration process for Class 2 and above will begin on April 3 at 8 am and will end on April 12 at 4 pm. Additionally, the registration process for class 2 children and above will only be accepted if vacancies exist in the KVS schools.

