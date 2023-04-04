Learn English: How to Differentiate Linking, Intransitive and Transitive Verbs?

A verb is a part of speech that denotes action. In a sentence, usually, a verb talks about the action the subject performs. A verb can express a physical action, a mental action, as well as a state of being. To understand sentence construction, it helps if you know a little about three types of verbs: linking verbs, transitive verbs, and intransitive verbs.

The real difference between the three is whether or not they have an object. Let us understand the difference between linking, intransitive and transitive verbs by discussing them briefly:

Linking Verbs

Linking verbs have no object. They simply link two parts. They link the subject to a noun or an adjective. A linking verb is a verb that acts as an equal sign, the subject is or becomes the object. Linking verbs makes no sense if they are alone. They need a subject to add meaning to them.

Examples:

- Rachel is my sister. (Rachel = sister)

- Jimmy’s feet were cold. (feet = cold)

- Simon is a pilot (Simon= pilot)

Intransitive Verbs

Intransitive verbs are without an object. Their action is not transferred from the subject to something else.

Examples:

- We talked for hours. (“for hours" is a prepositional phrase)

- The audience laughed loudly. (“loudly" is an adverb)

- The train is on time for once. (“on time" is a prepositional phrase; “for once" is a prepositional phrase

Many intransitive verbs can make sense if used alone:

- He fainted.

- She cried.

- Our car broke down.

Transitive Verbs

Transitive verbs are the verbs that have an object. Their action is transferred from the subject to the object. Transitive verbs can be both active or passive. Some transitive verbs have one object, while some have two objects.

Examples:

- Mother baked the cake.

- Who made this mess?

- The driver saw the dog in time to hit the brakes.

