Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2023 Latest Updates: Declared! 72.26% Students Clear Exam

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2023 Latest Updates: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the results today at 11 am. This year over 6 lakh students appeared for the examination. Students can check their results from the official website of Board, bse.ap.gov.in. To check their scores, students needs their login credentials including the application number mentioned on their admit card to check their scores.

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2023 Live Updates

Following the past trends, Education Minister Shri Botsa Satyanarayana will announce the results of students affiliated to the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh. The AP Class 10th Board Examination 2023 was conducted from April 3 to 18, 2023.

Check latest updates here:

May 6, 2023, 11.57 am: The govt will consider giving incentives to those schools that achieved 100% pass results. A total of 933 schools have got 100% pass results. They will also consider a helpline for children to motivate them, and will check the CBSE model and try to implement it, education minister Botsa Satyanarayana said.

May 6, 2023, 11.52 am: A total of 933 schools have got 100% pass results, while 38 schools have got 0% pass results.

May 6, 2023, 11.46 am: AP SSC supplementary exam fee and application’s last date is May 17.

May 6, 2023, 11.44 am: AP SSC board exam evaluation done in 8 days.

May 6, 2023, 11.39 am: 75.8% of students get first class.

May 6, 2023, 11.37 am: AP SSC 2023 Results: 5% increase in pass percentage compared to last year

May 6, 2023, 11.33 am: The supplementary exams will be held from June 2 to 10. The last date to apply and pay the fee is May 17. The last date to apply for a late fine of Rs 50 is May 22. Special classes will be held for failed students. The last date for the recounting / re-verification fee is May 13.

May 6, 2023, 11.23 am: Nandyal District is least with 60.39%

May 6, 2023, 11: 22 am : Parvathipuram manyam dist 87.47% (top district)

May 6, 2023, 11.22 am: Pass percentage of boys Boys - 69.27%

May 6, 2023, 11.21 am: Pass percentage of girls Girls - 75.38%

May 6, 2023, 11.21 am: 38 schools have got 0% pass results

May 6, 2023, 11.21 am: 933 schools have got 100% pass results

May 6, 2023, 11: 20 am: Pass percentage 72.26%

May 6, 2023, 11.17 am: Ev-evaluation of the AP SSC Results was done in just 8 days

May 6, 2023, 11.17 am: 6,64,152 students have registered for AP SSC examination

May 6, 2023, 11.16 am: From the total students, 6,99,081 are regular students from AP SSC Results 2023

May 6, 2023, 11.16 am: This year 6.50 lakhs students appeared for exams. Results declared

May 6, 2023, 11.18 am: Students will be able to check their results at 11 am as soon as the board activates the link tbse.ap.gov.in.

May 6, 2023, 11.17 am: There are other links as well from where students can access their result bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, bseap.org, rtgs.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, and bieap.gov.in.

May 6, 2023, 11.16 am: Press conference to declare results to begin shortly

May 6, 2023, 11.14 am: AP SSC Results 2023 will be shortly announced by the Minister for Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Botsa Satyanarayana Garuon, and other board officials.

May 6, 2023, 11.13 am: Information about results will be shared shortly. Students are advised to keep their AP SSC hall tickets ready

May 6, 2023, 11.08 am:

May 6, 2023, 11.03 am: This time the SSC exams were evaluated from April 19 to 26, that is, for 8 days.

May 6, 2023, 11.01 am: To pass AP SSC examination a student needs a minimum of 35 marks or a grade D or 33 per cent.

May 6, 2023, 10.59 am: This time the SSC exams were evaluated from April 19 to 26, that is, for 8 days.

May 6, 2023, 10.58 am: This evaluation was done in all 23 districts.

May 6, 2023, 10.58 am: About 35,000 teachers participated in the spot evaluation and said that everything was completed properly.

May 6, 2023, 10. 57 am: Evaluation were completed and results are being released within 20 days of the exams. By releasing the results today, the AP government is going to create a record for the fastest release.

May 6, 2023, 10.55 am: AP Education Minister Shri Botsa Satyanarayana will announce the AP SSC result today at 11 am.

May 6, 2023, 10.55 am: The Andhra Pradesh SSC exams were held from April 3 to April 18.

May 6, 2023, 10. 55 am: A total of 6,05,052 students wrote the 10th exams. Out of these 3,09,245 boys and 2,95,807 girls wrote the exams in Andhra Pradesh.

May 6, 2023, 10.53 am: All students who enroll for AP SSC over the past two years were promoted to the next class with a 100 per cent pass rate.

May 6, 2023, 10. 52 am: In a move aimed at taking attention off of marks, the BSEAP has decided not to announce any merit list.

May 6, 2023, 10.50 am: Manabadi AP SSC Results 2023 Link:

This is the direct link towards the AP SSC 2023 Results manabadi.co.in

May 6, 2023, 10.49 am: AP SSC Results 2023 Latest updates: The results will be shortly announced by the Education Minister.

May 6, 2023, 10. 48 am: AP 10th Results 2023: What after result? Students will advance to a new class with their respective streams.

May 6, 2023, 10.42 am: Education Minister Shri Botsa Satyanarayana will soon announce the much awaited results for Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th results 2023

May 6, 2023, 10.40 am: Students’ grades would be assigned based on their percentage scores.

Above 75%- A

60% to 75%- B

50% to 60%- C

35% to 50%- D

Below 35% would be marked as Fail

May 6, 2023, 10. 39 am: The results will also be available from alternative but verified sources.

— examresults.ap.nic.in

— results.bie.ap.gov.in

— results.apcfss.in

— bie.ap.gov.in

May 6, 2023, 10.35 am: Education Minister Shri Botsa Satyanarayana will announce the much awaited results for Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th results 2023

May 6, 2023, 10. 33 am: The AP SSC exams were held in 2022 after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic.

May 6, 2023, 10.32 am: In case a student is unhappy with the board result, s/he can apply for reevaluation of their answer sheets

May 6, 2023, 10.29 am: Results will be declared at 11 am today, May 6.

May 6, 2023, 10.28 am: The AP SSC or AP 10th result will be available at official websites as well as mobile apps. Students can download these apps from their Google Playstore or Apple Store

May 6, 2023, 10. 27 am: Students do not have to just download the marks memo directly, they will have to get it corrected in case of any error.

May 6, 2023, 10.25 am: Students who have failed one or more topics may also apply for extra tests in addition to re-evaluation.

May 6, 2023, 10.25 am: The exact dates of the re-evaluation exam and compartments exams will be announced in due course of time.

May 6, 2023, 10. 24 am: In 2021, the overall pass percentage for AP SSC result was 94.88 per cent.

May 6, 2023, 10:24 am: Irrespective of which mode the students chose to see their results, the marks will be available only after filling the details online.

May 6, 2023, 10:18 am: Students do not have to just download the marks memo directly, they will have to get it corrected in case of any error. The class 10 certificate also acts as a proof of birth and further academic progress. Thus, it is critical to ensure details mentioned on it are correct. Things to check –

— Name

— Personal Details

— Exam dates, school name

— Total

— Percentage and Grade Calculation

— Pass/ Fail status

May 6, 2023, 10: 15 am: More than 6 lakh students appeared for the SSC examination from the Andhra Pradesh board. A candidate who appeared for the examination must need a minimum of 35 marks in all subjects to pass the exam. Students who fail the examination will have a chance to sit in the compartment examination and apply for re-evaluation.

May 6, 2023, 10: 09 am: The AP SSC exams were held in 2022 after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic. The board had recorded a pass percentage of above 90% before the pandemic. The pass percentage over the years include:

2022 – 64.02% 2021 – 100% 2020 – 100% 2019 – 94.88% 2018 – 94.48% 2017 – 91.92% 2016 – 93.26%

May 6, 2023, 10.03 am: What does the AP SSC 10th pass percentage say?

In 2021, the overall pass percentage for AP SSC result was 94.88 per cent. Out of this, the pass percentage for boys was 93.68 per cent and for girls, it was 95.09 per cent. The AP SSC 2022 batch saw a drastic drop in the overall pass percentage, declining from 100 per cent in 2021 and 2020 to 64.02 per cent last year. The exams were in 2022 conducted after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic.

May 6, 2023, 10:00 am: The AP Class 10 Board Examination 2023 was conducted from April 3 to 18, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check and download their AP 10th Results 2023 at bse.ap.gov.in by using their roll number. Once the results are declared, the direct link to check the AP 10th Result 2023 will be provided on the official website.

May 6, 2023, 9.55 am: Students can also check their results via DigiLocker.

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download the app

Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number

Step 4: Set your username and password

Step 5: Enter your Aadhaar number

Step 6: Sign in using your registered user name and password to check results.

May 6, 2023, 9.45 am: Students can check their results by following these steps:-

Step 1: Log on to the official website of BIEAP at bse.ap.gov.in Step 2: Click on the AP SSC result 2023 link on the homepage of the website after result declaration Step 3: Enter the required details (roll number and registration) and submit Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen Step 5: Download and print a copy of the result for future use

May 6, 2023, 9.39 am: These are some of the alternative websites students can check for their Manabadi AP SSC results 2023-

bse.ap.gov.in,

— manabadi.co.in,

— result bse.ap.gov.in,

— bseap.org,

— rtgs.ap.gov.in,

— results.apcfss.in, and

— bieap.gov.in.

May 6, 2023, 9.35 am: Today Education Minister Shri Botsa Satyanarayana will announce the much awaited results for Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th results 2023.

AP SSC 2023: FAQs Answered

Where to check AP SSC Result 2023? Results will be released on the official websites – examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in Documents needed to check AP SSC Result 2023? Students will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials — roll number and date of birth, as mentioned on the admit card. When will AP SSC Result 2023 be released? Results will be declared at 11 am today, May 6. When will the AP SSC Result 2023 toppers list be released? After the result is declared at 11 am today, the toppers list will be released soon after. How many marks are required to pass the AP SSC Result 2023? To pass the exam, students must score at least 35 per cent in each subject.

Read all the Latest Education News here