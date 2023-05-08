Tamil Nadu12th Result 2023 Latest Updates| TN HSC Result 2023; How to Check HSE Result Online

The Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has released the results for class 12th Tamil Nadu board examination. The board delayed the results from the scheduled timings. This year 94.03% cleared the examination. Students can check their results from the official website of the board tnresults.nic.in. Earlier, the results were decided to be out on May 5 but were postponed due to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) exam.

Students can check their result using their login information like hall ticket number, birthdate, and other pertinent information are part of the login credentials. This year as well girls outpaced boys in the class 12th Tamil Nadu Board Examination.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 11.18 am: Students do not have to just download the mark sheet directly, they will have to get it corrected in case of any error. The class 12 certificate also acts as proof of birth and further academic progress. Students can contact their school authorities or TNDGE in case of any error in result. Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 11.10 am: Virudhu Nagar district has topped. The overall pass percentage is 97.85 percent. Boys pass percentage is 96.85 percent and girls pass percentage is 98.73 percent.

Meghalaya School Board Announces Class 12th Results Today At megresults.in; Check Here Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 11.10 am: Stream wise pass percentage

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 10.56 am: Girls outperformed boys in this year’s results, obtaining a passing percentage of 96.38 percent mean while 91.45 percent of boys passed HSE tests.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 10.55 am: The number of pupils who did not show up for the Tamil Nadu plus two (+2) language exam increased from 31000 to almost 50,000.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 10.53 am: According to statistics, 326 schools in Tamil Nadu as a whole have 100% pass rates for the TN +2 Result 2023. Compared to last year, this is a big improvement.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 10.52 am: While 96.32% of students cleared science stream exam, 91.63% cleared commerce stream exam and 81.89% passed arts stream exam.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 10.51 am: Number of Students Taking Exams Over The Years

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 10.38 am: This year only one transgender appeared for the examination from Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 10.36 am:

7,55,451 Students Cleared the Tamil Nadu class 12th Examination Out of 8,03,385

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 10.35 am: 94.03% students Passed the examination

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 10.30 am: Girls yet again outperformed boys

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 10.30 am: 96.38% girls’ qualified the examination.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 10.30 am: 91.45% Boys cleared the examination

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 10.16 am: Results Out

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 10.15 am: As per a report by Indian Express, the press conference to announce TN HSE +2 results is delayed as the state education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has not yet reached the TNDGE office.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 10.13 am: Results will be released on the official websites – dge1.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org, dge2.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org. The link will be activated anytime now.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 10.12 am: To access the TN HSC result, students will have to enter their roll number and an additional credential on the portal.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 10.11 am: Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready so that they can cross-check the credentials and enter them on the portal.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 10.10 am: The Tamil Nadu class 12 exam was conducted by TNDGE from March 13 to April 3. Approximately 8.8 lakh students appeared for the exam across 3169 centres in the state.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 10.09 am: Registered students can go to dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in to check their result.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 10.02 am:

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 09.58 am: Around 14,000 students from the Arts stream sat for the Tamil Nadu Class 12th results. More than 2.54 lakh students from the Commerce stream appeared for the examination. Out of the total, 5.36 lakh students were from the Science stream.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 09.57 am: Tamil Nadu Class 12th results will be declared anytime soon.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 09.55 am: TN HSE re-evaluation procedure information will also be released promptly right after the results are declared.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 09.54 am: Students can check their results by visiting the official websites — dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 09.53 am: In light of the possibility that the HSC public examination results 2023 would have an impact on the student’s performance on the exam, state teachers’ associations requested the education minister to delay the results.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 09.52 am: Due to a clash with NEET UG 2023, the board postponed the release of Class 12 results from May 5 to May 8.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 09.50 am: The conference will be held at the Anna Centary Library Conference. Students can access their results online by entering their roll number or any additional credentials that were requested.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 09.47am: Around 14,000 students from the Arts stream sat for the Tamil Nadu Class 12th results. More than 2.54 lakh students from the Commerce stream appeared for the examination. Out of the total, 5.36 lakh students were from the Science stream.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 09.48am:

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 09.35 am: Registered students can go to dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in to check their result.

Step 1: Log in to one of these websites with registration number./roll number

Step 2: Click on ‘download’ result link

Step 3: Down and get a printout of the score for future reference.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: May 8, 2023, 09.32 am: Students can check their results by visiting the official websites — dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.

May 8, 2023, 09.28 am: The Tamil Nadu class 12 exam was conducted by TNDGE from March 13 to April 3. Approximately 8.8 lakh students appeared for the exam across 3169 centres in the state.

May 8, 2023, 09.27 am: The conference will be held at the Anna Centary Library Conference at 9:30 am. Students can access their results online by entering their roll number or any additional credentials that were requested.

May 8, 2023, 09.26 am: These are the pass percentage of students in the previous years were:

2022 – 93.76 per cent

2021 – 100 per cent

2020 – 92.34 per cent

2019 – 91.30 per cent

2018 – 91.10 per cent

May 8, 2023, 09.25 am: Students can connect with school administration incase they are unable to find their admit cards.

May 8, 2023, 09.24 am: Results be will be announced shortly

May 8, 2023, 09.23 am: Registered students can go to dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in to check their result.

May 8, 2023, 09.22 am: Registered students can go to dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in to check their result.

Step 1: Log in to one of these websites with registration number./roll number

Step 2: Click on ‘download’ result link

Step 3: Down and get a printout of the score for future reference.

May 8, 2023, 09.20 am: After the result is declared today at 9:30 am, the toppers list will be released soon after.

May 8, 2023, 09.15 am: The conference will be held at the Anna Centary Library Conference at 9:30 am. Students can access their results online by entering their roll number or any additional credentials that were requested.

May 8, 2023, 09.10 am: Students can check their results by visiting the official websites — dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.

May 8, 2023, 09.06 am: Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready so that they can cross-check the credentials and enter them on the portal.

May 8, 2023, 09.05 am: To access the TN HSC result, students will have to enter their roll number and an additional credential on the portal.

May 8, 2023, 09.04 am: 2022 – 93.76 per cent 2021 – 100 per cent 2020 – 92.34 per cent 2019 – 91.30 per cent 2018 – 91.10 per cent

May 8, 2023, 09.03 am: The TN Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) plus two results will be declared today, May 8 at 9.30 AM. Once released, it will be out on tnresults.nic.in.

May 8, 2023, 09.02 am: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) in Tamil Nadu has announced the class 12th board examination results date and time on the official website.

May 8, 2023, 09.01 am: TN HSE re-evaluation procedure information will also be released promptly right after the results are declared.

May 8, 2023, 09.00 am: Following the announcement of the board results, the applications for the re-evaluation procedure will be made available on the official website.

May 8, 2023, 08.59 am: Candidates who wish to have their answer sheets thoroughly reviewed for scoring errors may request a re-evaluation from the Tamil Nadu board.

May 8, 2023, 08.58 am: After the result is declared today at 9:30 am, the toppers list will be released soon after.

May 8, 2023, 08.57 am: Candidates who wish to challenge their marks can apply for revaluation, which involves recalculating or rechecking their marks. It is important to note that the revaluation process must be completed within the specified timeframe.

May 8, 2023, 08.56 am: For subjects that include both theoretical and practical components, students are expected to pass both parts of the exam separately.

May 8, 2023, 08.55 am: To pass the TN Class 12 exams, students need to obtain a minimum aggregate of 35 per cent.

May 8, 2023, 08.54 am: This exam is tentatively scheduled for June 2023. Students who have scored less than 35 per cent in any subject or total may appear for the supplementary exams.

May 8, 2023, 08.53 am: Students who fail to pass the regular TN 12th exam will have the opportunity to take the HSC supplementary exam 2023.

May 8, 2023, 08.51 am: Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi through a press conference today at 9:30 AM. will announce the results.

May 8, 2023, 08.50 am: Approximately 8.8 lakh students appeared for the TN HSE +2 exam across 3169 centres in the state.

May 8, 2023, 08.45 am: As per the schedule, the results for TN HSE +2 will be released by the Minister of School Education of Tamil Nadu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi through a press conference today at 9:30 AM.

May 8, 2023, 08.44 am: Approximately 8.8 lakh students appeared for the TN HSE +2 exam across 3169 centres in the state.

May 8, 2023, 08.42 am: A student will receive an E grade and be deemed to have failed if their score is below 35 per cent.

May 8, 2023, 08.41 am: Students can check their results by visiting the official websites — dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.

May 8, 2023, 08.40 am: D grades are given to students who score between the 35 and 40 per cent range.

May 8, 2023, 08.39 am: Those who pass with a score of 81–90 per cent will be given an A2.

May 8, 2023, 08.38 am: Students who pass the HSC test with a score of 90 per cent or more will be given an A1 grade.

May 8, 2023, 08.35 am: Due to a clash with NEET UG 2023, the board postponed the release of Class 12 results from May 5 to May 8.

May 8, 2023, 08.34 am: The Tamil Nadu board administers supplementary exams to students who do not pass the exam on their first attempt.

May 8, 2023, 08.33 am: The class 12 supplementary examination is likely to take place in June and a detailed timetable will be released in due course.

May 8, 2023, 08.32 am: The evaluation of the answer sheets commenced on April 9 and wrapped up on May 5.

May 8, 2023, 08.31 am: Students can check their results by visiting the official websites — dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.

May 8, 2023, 08.30 am: To pass, all students must receive 35 points in each subject. It is necessary to have 15 points in theory and a total of 35 points for subjects worth 70 points. In the internal or practical component, there is no set minimum score.

May 8, 2023, 08.29 am: The Tamil Nadu government has established a toll-free number, 11417, to allay concerns of children and their parents in order to encourage more students to attend school.

May 8, 2023, 08.28 am: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has asked government to consider provide socio-economic benefits to potential dropouts and their parents as a measure to bring them back to schools

May 8, 2023, 08.25 am: However, if a candidate fails in more than two subjects, they must reappear for all the subjects in the next year’s exam.

May 8, 2023, 08.25 am: If a student fails to pass in one or two subjects, they may apply for supplementary exams that will be conducted later by the board.

May 8, 2023, 08.24 am: In 2022, Vellore was the lowest-performing district, with 86.69 per cent of students passing the HSC exam.

May 8, 2023, 08.24 am: The evaluation of the answer sheets commenced on April 9 and wrapped up on May 5.

May 8, 2023, 08.23 am: The conference will be held at the Anna Centary Library Conference. Students can access their results online by entering their roll number or any additional credentials that were requested.

May 8, 2023, 08.23 am: As per the schedule, the results for TN HSE +2 will be released by the Minister of School Education of Tamil Nadu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi through a press conference today at 9:30 AM.

May 8, 2023, 08.22 am: The supplementary exam is tentatively scheduled for June 2023. Students who have scored less than 35 per cent in any subject or total may appear for the supplementary exams.

May 8, 2023, 08.22 am: The overall passing percentage required to pass the exam is 35 percent. The practical exams are also crucial, and students must score at least 15 marks out of 30 to pass the paper.

May 8, 2023, 08.21 am: The candidates who appeared for TN plus two exams this year can check their results by visiting the official websites — dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.

May 8, 2023, 08.21 am: These are the pass percentage of students: 2022 – 93.76 per cent 2021 – 100 per cent 2020 – 92.34 per cent 2019 – 91.30 per cent 2018 – 91.10 per cent

May 8, 2023, 08.16 am: In 2022, Girls outshone boys with a pass rate of 96.32 per cent, while boys had a success rate of 90.96 per cent.

May 8, 2023, 08.15 am: In 2022, a total of 8,062,77 students appeared in the Class 12 board exams. The state board recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.76 per cent.

May 8, 2023, 08.15 am: The evaluation of the answer sheets commenced on April 9 and wrapped up on May 5.

May 8, 2023, 08.14 am: It should be mentioned that certain Tamil Nadu Board students who choose mathematics as one of their HSC subjects could receive extra marks.

May 8, 2023, 08.14 am: The Tamil Nadu Board has released a clarification stating that there was a mistake in the class 12 mathematics question paper. As a result of which students who attempted the particular question will be awarded 5 marks.

May 8, 2023, 08.12 am: The class 12 supplementary examination is likely to take place in June and a detailed timetable will be released in due course.

May 8, 2023, 08.12 am: The Tamil Nadu board ceased ‘promoting’ or announcing the names of the best students in 2018 and hasn’t done so since. Instead, the city or district with the highest pass percentage is announced. The DGE claims that the action is intended to lessen “unhealthy" competition.

May 8, 2023, 08.11 am: Before logging in to official websites, candidates need their registration number or roll number and date of birth to access the score.

May 8, 2023, 08.11 am: The candidates who appeared for TN plus two exams this year can check their results by visiting the official websites — dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.

May 8, 2023, 08.09 am: In 2022, Girls outshone boys with a pass rate of 96.32 per cent, while boys had a success rate of 90.96 per cent.

May 8, 2023, 08.08 am: In 2022, a total of 8,062,77 students appeared in the Class 12 board exams. The state board recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.76 per cent.

May 8, 2023, 08.08 am: The evaluation of the answer sheets commenced on April 9 and wrapped up on May 5.

May 8, 2023, 08.07 am: It should be mentioned that certain Tamil Nadu Board students who choose mathematics as one of their HSC subjects could receive extra marks.

May 8, 2023, 08.06 am: The Directorate of Government Examination has released a clarification stating that there was a mistake in the class 12 mathematics question paper as a result of which students who attempted the particular question will be awarded 5 marks.

May 8, 2023, 08.02 am: The class 12 supplementary examination is likely to take place in June and a detailed timetable will be released in due course.

May 8, 2023, 08.01 am: Depending on the number of courses in the supplementary exams, candidates can fill out and submit their supplementary exam applications.

May 8, 2023, 08.01 am: After the board results have been announced, applications for the TN HSE supplementary exam will be made available on the official website at tnresults.nic.in.

May 8, 2023, 08.00 am: The Tamil Nadu board administers supplementary exams to students who do not pass the exam on their first attempt.

May 8, 2023, 07.59 am: Following the announcement of the board results, the applications for the re-evaluation procedure will be made available on the official website.

May 8, 2023, 07.58 am: Candidates who wish to have their answer sheets thoroughly reviewed for scoring errors may request a re-evaluation from the Tamil Nadu board.

May 8, 2023, 07.58 am: The results for approximately 8.8 lakh students who took the Class 12 or HSC board exams from March 13 to April 3 will be published today at 9:30 AM on the board’s official website – dge.tn.gov.in.

May 8, 2023, 07.57 am: In light of the possibility that the HSC public examination results 2023 would have an impact on the student’s performance on the exam, state teachers’ associations requested the education minister to delay the results.

May 8, 2023, 07.57 am: Due to a clash with NEET UG 2023, the board postponed the release of Class 12 results from May 5 to May 8.

May 8, 2023, 07.57 am: Vellore was the lowest-performing district, with 86.69 per cent of students passing the HSC exam.

May 8, 2023, 07.56 am: Perambalur was the top-performing district last year, with 97.95 per cent of students passing the exam.

May 8, 2023, 07.56 am: Out of a total of 8,06, 277 students who registered for the general examinations, 7,55.998 students passed the exam, making the HSC results for 2022 one of the best in the past few years.

May 8, 2023, 07.56 am: The number of students clearing the class 12 exams in Tamil Nadu has been rising year over year based on numbers from previous years.

May 8, 2023, 07.51 am: The official press conference for TN Plus Two results will take place at 9:30 am. Result links will be activated after that on the official portal.

May 8, 2023, 07.51 am: Tamil Nadu Plus 2 results will also be available on the following websites dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in.

May 8, 2023, 07.50 am: Students must have hall ticket number, birth date, and other details that are necessary to check Tamil Nadu class 12th results

May 8, 2023, 07.50 am: The overall passing percentage required to pass the exam is 35 percent. The practical exams are also crucial, and students must score at least 15 marks out of 30 to pass the paper.

May 8, 2023, 07.45 am: Around 14,000 students from the Arts stream sat for the Tamil Nadu Class 12th results.

May 8, 2023, 07.44 am: More than 2.54 lakh students from the Commerce stream appeared for the examination.

May 8, 2023, 07.43 am: Out of the total, 5.36 lakh students were from the Science stream.

May 8, 2023, 07.43 am: This year, a total of the 8.51 lakh students registered for the HSC exam.

May 8, 2023, 07.43 am: The official press conference for TN Plus Two results will take place at 9:30 am. Result links will be activated after that on the official portal.

May 8, 2023, 07.42 am: The Tamil Nadu Plus 2 or class 12th examination was held from May 5 to May 28 in 2022.

May 8, 2023, 07.42 am: Tamil Nadu Plus 2 results will also be available on the following websites dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in.

May 8, 2023, 07.43 am: 2022 – 93.76 per cent 2021 – 100 per cent 2020 – 92.34 per cent 2019 – 91.30 per cent 2018 – 91.10 per cent

May 8, 2023, 07.41 am: The pass percentage of girls was 96.32 percent while 90.96 percent of boys who appeared for the papers passed.

May 8, 2023, 07.41 am: The overall pass rate for the class 12 exams was 93.76 percent.

May 8, 2023, 07.40 am: In 2022, around 9.12 lakh candidates registered for the examination. Out of the total, 8,062,77 students passed.

May 8, 2023, 07.40 am: The Tamil Nadu Board will also send the exam results to those who took the exam via their registered mobile numbers.

May 8, 2023, 07.39 am: The registration number is mentioned in the admit cards of the students.

May 8, 2023, 07.38 am: Students can obtain the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results as soon as they are made available by using their login credentials, which include their hall ticket number, birth date, and other details that are necessary.

May 8, 2023, 07.38 am: In 2022, Vellore was the lowest-performing district, with 86.69 per cent of students passing the HSC exam.

May 8, 2023, 07.37 am: Perambalur was the top-performing district last year, with 97.95 per cent of students passing the examination.

May 8, 2023, 07.36 am: Out of a total of 8,06, 277 students who registered for the general examinations, 7,55.998 students passed the exam, making the HSC results for 2022 one of the best in the past few years.

May 8, 2023, 07.35 am: The number of students clearing the class 12 exams in Tamil Nadu has been rising year over year based on numbers from previous years.

May 8, 2023, 07.27 am: The results for approximately 8.8 lakh students who took the Class 12 or HSC board exams from March 13 to April 3 will be published today at 9:30 AM on the board’s official website – dge.tn.gov.in.

May 8, 2023, 07.34 am: A student will receive an E grade and be deemed to have failed if their score is below 35 per cent.

May 8, 2023, 07.33 am: D grades will be awareded to students who score between the 35 and 40 per cent range.

May 8, 2023, 07.32 am: Students with score of 81–90 per cent will be given an A2 grades in Tamil Nadu class 12th results.

May 8, 2023, 07.31 am: Students who pass the HSC test with a score of 90 per cent or more will be given an A1 grade.

May 8, 2023, 07.27 am: Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the minister of school education for Tamil Nadu, will announce the results at a press briefing today at the Anna Centenary Library.

May 8, 2023, 07.26 am: The TNDGE will only grant the students the benefit of the doubt if they had attempted question number 47(b), which teachers claim was ambiguous.

May 8, 2023, 07.26 am: The Directorate of Government Examination has released a clarification stating that there was a mistake in the class 12 mathematics question paper as a result of which students who attempted the particular question will be awarded 5 marks.

May 8, 2023, 07.25 am: It should be mentioned that certain Tamil Nadu Board students who choose mathematics as one of their HSC subjects could receive extra marks.

May 8, 2023, 07.25 am: The evaluation of the answer sheets commenced on April 9 and wrapped up on May 5.

May 8, 2023, 07.24 am: In 2022, Girls outshone boys with a pass rate of 96.32 per cent, while boys had a success rate of 90.96 per cent.

May 8, 2023, 07.20 am: In 2022, a total of 8,062,77 students appeared in the Class 12 board exams. The state board recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.76 per cent.

May 8, 2023, 07.18 am: This exam is tentatively scheduled for June 2023. Students who have scored less than 35 per cent in any subject or total may appear for the supplementary exams

May 8, 2023, 07.17 am: Students who fail to pass the regular TN 12th exam will have the opportunity to take the HSC supplementary exam 2023.

May 8, 2023, 07.16 am: It is important to note that the revaluation process must be completed within the specified timeframe.

May 8, 2023, 07.15 am: Candidates who wish to challenge their marks can apply for revaluation, which involves recalculating or rechecking their marks.

May 8, 2023, 07.15 am: To pass the TN Class 12 exams, students need to obtain a minimum aggregate of 35 per cent. For subjects that include both theoretical and practical components, students are expected to pass both parts of the exam separately.

May 8, 2023, 07.15 am: Approximately 8.8 lakh students appeared for the exam across 3169 centres in the state.

May 8, 2023, 07.14 am: The Tamil Nadu class 12 exam was conducted by TNDGE from March 13 to April 3.

May 8, 2023, 07.10 am: The TN Board will also send the results to the candidates’ registered mobile numbers.

May 8, 2023, 07.10 am: The National Informatics Centres (NIC) offers free access to the Tamil Nadu board class 12th results.

May 8, 2023, 07.09 am: Tamil Nadu Class 12 results may be accessed by the students using their credentials— hall ticket number, date of birth, and other relevant details

May 8, 2023, 07.09 am: The board was previously expected to announce the Class 12 result on May 5 but the date was pushed due to a clash with the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) exam.

May 8, 2023, 07.03 am: News18.com will help students to understand all they need to know about the exam

May 8, 2023, 07.02 am: The Tamil Nadu Board will declare class 12th board results today at 9:30 Am

FAQ

Where to check Tamil Nadu Class 12th results?

Students can check Tamil Nadu results from the official website, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

How students can check thier results?

When did the examination started for Tamil Nadu Board class 12th?

The Tamil Nadu class 12 exam was conducted by TNDGE from March 13 to April 3.

What all details a student need to check their Tamil Nadu class 12th results?

A student must have their login credentials like hall ticket number, date of birth, and other relevant details

When will Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 be released?

Results will be declared at 9:30 am today, May 8.

When will the Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 toppers list be released?

After the result is declared today, the toppers list will be released soon after.

Read all the Latest Education News here