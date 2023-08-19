Looking For Application Development Internships? Check The List of Companies to Apply For This Week

Becoming an application developer offers an exciting career path with numerous benefits. As an app developer, you create software that impacts people’s lives daily, from entertainment to productivity. The demand for skilled developers is high, ensuring job security and competitive salaries. You enjoy creative freedom, continually learning new technologies and languages. If you are looking for some internship opportunities in the field of app development, we have curated a list of for you.

1) Mobile Application Development at Kutumb Aspiration:

The mobile application development opportunity with Kutumb Aspiration offers a two-month remote work engagement starting immediately. The stipend for the role is Rs 1,000 per month, and applications are accepted until September 1. The role involves tasks such as researching features, comparing with top platforms, designing and developing proposed application features, and integrating unique open-source features. Successful candidates will receive certificates, and there are two openings available for this position.

2) Unity Game Development at IDZ Digital Private Limited:

Embark on a Unity game development journey with IDZ Digital Private Limited, offering a three-month remote opportunity commencing immediately. The stipend for this role is Rs 8,000 per month, and applications are accepted until August 31. As part of the position, responsibilities encompass publishing games for Android and iOS platforms, designing prototypes to showcase game concepts, and engaging with innovative technologies like Augmented Reality. Proficiency in C#, Flutter, Java, and Unity 3D along with expertise in Unity Engine is essential.

3) Flutter Development at Aitra Development Private Limited:

Aitra Development Private Limited is actively hiring Flutter Development interns in Dehradun and Mussoorie. This internship, with a duration of six months and starting immediately, offers a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 19,000. The application deadline is August 31. As an intern, you will be responsible for designing and constructing sophisticated and scalable apps using Flutter. This involves translating designs and wireframes into responsive UI code, integrating APIs, and understanding state management concepts. Proficiency in Android, Dart, Flutter, and REST API is essential. Additionally, you’ll be expected to manage code and projects on Git to ensure synchronization with team members and managers. There are only two openings for this job profile.

4) iOS App Development at SBNRI - Simplifying Banking For NRIs:

SBNRI’s iOS App Development opportunity, aimed at Simplifying Banking for NRIs, invites candidates to work remotely from home. With an immediate start date and a duration of six months, the role offers a stipend ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per month. As an iOS App Developer, you’ll be tasked with writing clean and modular code, crafting adaptive UI using storyboards, and displaying adeptness in Auto layout. Collaborating cross-functionally with product, engineering, and design teams across SBNRI is a crucial aspect of the role. Proficiency in iOS development and Swift programming is required. There is only one opening available and interested candidates can apply till August 31.

5) Android Development at IDZ Digital Private Limited:

IDZ Digital Private Limited has published an Android development opportunity in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, and Mumbai. The engagement, starting immediately, spans three months and offers a stipend of Rs 8,000 per month. Application submissions are accepted until September 1 and there are a total of 5 openings available. As an Android Developer, your responsibilities encompass developing code for applications and utilising Java, Android, and Android Studio. Ideal candidates should possess exceptional IT and programming skills, exhibit innovative thinking, and approach problem-solving with a logical mindset. Proficiency in Android, Flutter, iOS, Java, and React Native is valued.