Looking For Marketing Jobs? List of Internships to Begin Your Career With

Marketers are people who are responsible for promoting a company as well as the product and services it sells. The field of marketing delivers new challenges and offers an ample number of opportunities to learn and grow as a professional. Those who work in this field organise and execute both inbound and outbound promotional campaigns that raise awareness to convince consumers to make a purchase from a respective company.

We have mentioned a few companies below that are currently recruiting interns in the marketing field. Interested candidates can apply to these internships to gain experience and knowledge in how the industry works.

Corizo Edu-Tech

Corizo is offering an internship for one month. Candidates who are selected will get a stipend of Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 per month. The last date to apply for this internship via the Internshala portal is April 1. One of the key responsibilities will be working on spreading awareness about the company and building sales and marketing strategies. The number of openings at Corizo is 10.

Edcater Private Limited

This is a three-month-long internship programme. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000. Applicants can register on Internshala. Interns will work on generating leads through offline marketing, create marketing strategies and help in preparing the weekly report. Benefits attached to this internship include cell phone reimbursement, paid sick leave, and work from home facility.

YourDOST Health Solutions

YourDOST is seeking the right candidate available for six months. The online counseling and emotional support platform will offer a stipend of Rs 12,000 - Rs 18,000 to applicants. Those interested can apply via Internshala before April 14. Interns will handle social media channels and come up with creative digital campaigns to spread awareness about mental health. The number of openings at YourDOST is two.

Mirraw

The online shopping store - Mirraw is currently hiring candidates for a three-month internship programme. Those interested can apply for the internship through the Internshala portal. The main responsibilities of interns include supporting the team in the concept design of the programs, coordinating with various stakeholders, and carrying out the key activities of the project. Candidates can continue with the company even after the internship.

Svastha Agro Foods LLP

This new startup is seeking candidates for their internship programme. They are looking for a Business Development Intern who will support their sales and marketing efforts in India. Those interested can apply on Naukri.com. Interns must have the ability to work in a challenging environment and handle pressure. They should also have a creative and experimental outlook when it comes to working.

