Love Social Work? List of Internships to Kickstart Your Career in the Field

With increasing competition and employers seeking candidates with practical experience, internships provide a crucial advantage for job seekers. Social work internships help students prepare for a career in the subject. These internships provide students with hands-on experience in the field and enable them to apply theoretical concepts to real-life situations.

Social work internships offer students an opportunity to build relationships with other professionals in the field, develop a deeper understanding of social issues, and become familiar with community resources and services that are available. Here are some internship opportunities in social work:

NayePankh Foundation

Advertisement

The intern will be responsible for helping provide social welfare services to disadvantaged communities in India. The internship is unpaid and is open to candidates who are interested in working immediately. The number of positions is 500. Students can apply till April 28 at Internshala. Interns will be tasked with field visits, supporting the NGO in its advertising campaign, and working with the fundraising team.

Also read| Internship Alert: Love Organising Events? List of Event Management Jobs to Apply For

Speak Up World Foundation

Candidates can join the NGO for an unpaid internship of one month. The deadline to apply is April 25 at Internshala. There are 500 internships available. The selected applicants will work on fundraising, community outreach, and helping the poor.

Advertisement

Support and Care Humanity Foundation

The Support and Care Humanity Foundation is inviting applications for internships till April 28 at Internshala. Interns will be paid a stipend of Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 per week. The number of positions is 30. Interns will be given incentives on the basis of their performance.

Advertisement

Gulmohar Maitri

They are hiring full-time interns who will be able to work from April 11 to May 16. The number of openings is 6. Candidates will have to support the organisation in the execution of projects, identify prospective sponsors and submit daily reports. The internship is open to people who are willing to relocate to Patna. Candidates can apply for the internship via LinkedIn.

Parchhai Foundation

Based in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Parchhai Foundation is an NGO focused on promoting education. Their primary objective is to provide education to those in dire need. The selected interns will be responsible for keeping track of information, helping the NGO provide aid to the needy, and writing reports. The number of openings is 50. Candidates can apply for the internship via LinkedIn.

Read all the Latest Education News here