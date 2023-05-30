LPU Outranks Harvard, Oxford Universities In Global Innovation Rankings 2023

The World University Rankings for Innovation (WURI)-2023, has recognised Lovely Professional University (LPU) as a top-ranking university surpassing renowned institutions such as Harvard and Oxford. In the category of ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution,’ LPU secured the 12th position, while Harvard and Oxford were ranked 23rd and 37th, respectively.

The rankings, which evaluated universities across six categories, placed LPU ahead of Ivy League universities like Harvard, Cornell, and Pennsylvania, as well as universities in the UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, Korea, and Sweden. This global recognition places LPU within the global band of 101-200 universities.

The rankings were determined by the WURI-2023, which assessed 423 universities worldwide based on their innovation capabilities using an AI-based evaluation methodology. The evaluation focused on key factors such as industrial application, value-creating startups and entrepreneurship, social responsibility, student mobility and collaboration, crisis management, and progress during the Fourth Industrial Revolution through digital technology and artificial intelligence.

Expressing pride in the university’s achievement, Chancellor Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal credited the success to the collective efforts of the entire LPU community. “This ranking has enthralled us immensely, while pulsing that day is soon to be seen when India will once again dominate the education world across the globe," Mittal Added.

In addition to its global standing, LPU also claimed the top spot in India among both government and private universities in three categories: Ethical Value, Crisis Management, and Fourth Industrial Revolution. Globally, LPU secured the 48th, 46th, and 12th positions in the respective Top 50 lists for these categories.

The WURI-2023 rankings were unveiled at the Hanseatic League of Universities Conference organised by the Institute for Policy and Strategy on National Competitiveness (IPSNC) at Florida Gulf Coast University in Florida, USA. This marks the fourth year of the WURI rankings, which aim to recognize universities that make significant contributions to research, education, and society through innovative programs and approaches.