LSAT India June 2023 Registration Begins, How to Apply

The Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India June registration window is open from today, March 23, 2023. The last date to apply is May 26, 2023. Candidates can visit the official website of LSAT at www.lsatindia.in to register and schedule their exams.

Test scheduling will be available from April 17 to May 29, 2023, and the June test will be conducted in multiple slots from June 8 to June 11, 2023.

Candidates will be able to have their exam scores considered for acceptance by 12 institutions that have affiliated with the programme. These institutions include Jindal Global Law School, O.P. Jindal Global University, UPES, BML Munjal University, G.D. Goenka University, VIT Chennai School of Law (VITSOL), Alliance University, Presidency University, Asian Law College, ISBR Law College, Lloyd Law College, Mewar University, Shobhit University.

LSAT India June 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of LSAT 2023 – discoverlaw.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Sign up’. Following form will appear on the screen.

Step 3: Enter your name, mobile number, email ID, country, state and city,

Step 4: Choose your password and the program you want to apply for.

Step 5: Enter the captcha code and click on sign up.

Professor Anand Prakash Mishra, Director of Law Admissions at O.P. Jindal Global University and Associate Dean of Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) says, “100 per cent seats in our 5-year BCom LLB, BA LLB, and BBA LLB Honours programs are filled only based on LSAT—India scores. Also, over 400 scholarships to study at Jindal Global Law School ranging from 10 to 75 per cent tuition fee are awarded based on LSAT—India scores if parental income is within prescribed limits.LSAT—India June 2023 is a must for every law aspirant in India, whether you aim for 5-year law, 3-year LLB or one-year LLM programmes. Over 500 students are already admitted to JGLS as per LSAT—India January 2023 results."

Now in its 14th year, LSAT—India is one of the leading law entrance exams used by law colleges in India for both the Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate programmes. With sections on Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Reading Comprehension, LSAT—India is a standardised test for assessing the skills of law aspirants based on advanced reading skills, critical thinking, and informal and deductive reasoning skills. The exam is comprised of 92 questions to be answered within 2 hours and 20 minutes. Results are reported with both a scaled score and a percentile rank.

