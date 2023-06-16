LSAT India June 2023 Results Declared At lsatindia.in; Check Here To Download

The much awaited results for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India is declared. Students appeared in the examination can check results at lsatindia.in. The June slot examination was conducted by The Pearson Vue in multiple regions from June 8 to 11. The law entrance examination was for the admission into Undergraduate and Postgraduate law courses.

LSAT India June 2023 Results: How to check

Step 1- Visit the official website, lsatindia.in

Step 2- On the homepage, select the login now option.

Step 3- Mention the credentials asked and check them properly.

Step 4- Check the scores and download the rank card for future references. It is advised to check the name, parents name and roll number and incase of discrepancy, contact relevant authorities.

Candidates who qualified the law entrance examination will be able to have their exam scores considered for acceptance by 12 institutions that are affiliated with the programme. These institutions include Jindal Global Law School, O.P. Jindal Global University, UPES, BML Munjal University, G.D. Goenka University, VIT Chennai School of Law (VITSOL), Alliance University, Presidency University, Asian Law College, ISBR Law College, Lloyd Law College, Mewar University, Shobhit University.