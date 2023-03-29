Lucknow University UG Entrance Exams From June 15, How to Apply

Lucknow University has started the admissions for its undergraduate courses 2023 on March 28 and the last date to apply is May 31. Students interested in the UG courses offered by Lucknow University and all the affiliated colleges can apply on the official website—lkouniv.ac.in.

To apply for admission, students have to generate their Lucknow University Registration Number (LURN), from the official website. Candidates with a drop year after the intermediate exams need to submit an affidavit of Rs 10 at the time of admission. The entrance test for the undergraduate courses will be from June 15 to June 25. Results will be declared on July 7.

Lucknow University Registrations: How to Apply

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lucknow University, that is, lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the LURN registration link

Step 3: Fill in the required details and pay the fee of Rs 100

Step 4: Generate your LURN registration number.

Step 5: Click on the Application portal for UG courses on the official website.

Step 6: Use your LURN registration number to get access to the application forms.

Step 7: Fill in the application form with the required details.

Step 8: Click on Submit button.

The entrance exam will be MCQ based. There will be 100 questions each for all the courses. Each question will carry 2 marks. There are no negative markings. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes.

According to the information brochure of Lucknow University, if two or more candidates secure the same marks/rank on the merit list, then the merit of admission will be determined as follows:-

Advertisement

— The candidate who has secured more marks in the intermediate exams/ equivalent exam will be given preference.

— If the marks in the intermediate/equivalent exams are the same, then the candidate preference will be decided on the basis of high school marks.

The counseling for the undergraduate courses will be done in three phases. The primary phase will begin from July 10 to July 14 whereas the second phase from July 16 to July 21. The last phase will be from July 25 to July 31 onwards. Meanwhile, the online application form for the postgraduate courses offered by Lucknow University will start on April 11. The exam for PG exams will be held from July 1 to July 10.

Read all the Latest Education News here