Ludhiana Govt Schools to Train Girls In Israeli Martial Arts 'Krav Maga' For Self-Defence

The Ludhiana administration introduced a self-defence training programme to empower girl students in the district on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8. The programme, launched by deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik will focus on teaching Krav Maga, a type of Israeli Martial Arts, to girl students of all government schools here.

The programme, which will become fully operational once the exam season ends, can also be extended to private schools upon request. Assistant commissioner Aparna MB (under-training IAS) will have an important role to play in this initiative, reported The Indian Express. A certified Krav Maga instructor, Aparna MB, and her teams will impart knowledge of basic block techniques to the school girls.

At the launch event, Malik said that the basic self-defence techniques taught in Krav Maga were effective and practical. She added that the schoolgirls would be able to implement what they learn in the programme easily to protect themselves from any danger. Malik hoped that the ability to protect themselves would make the girls feel empowered and allow them to be self-dependent regarding their safety.

Krav Maga, developed by the Israeli defence forces, is known for its efficiency and an approach that focuses on real-world situations. Picking the best techniques from a variety of fighting styles, such as aikido, street fighting, and boxing, and modifying them to increase quick teachability has always been the cornerstone of this fighting form. One can grasp the fundamentals of Krav Maga in a couple of months and get to an advanced level (black belt) in three years or more.

The Department of Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh too has announced self-defence training for schoolgirls in 1,000 schools across the state on the occasion of International Women’s Day. A total of 2,33,035 girl students are receiving this training via sports instructors. “Self-defence training is being given to girl students in one thousand schools of the state by sports instructors. And 2,33,035 girl students have been given training through this," the department said.

