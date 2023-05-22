Madhav Mishra Of Darbhanga Secures AIR 2 In SSC CGL 2022, Shares Success Mantra

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently published the results of the SSC CGL (Combined Graduate Level Examination) 2022. Madhav Mishra, who resides in Darahar village located in Bahadurpur block of Darbhanga district in Bihar, has achieved an impressive all-India second rank. He has been appointed as an Assistant Section Officer in the Central Secretariat Service, Delhi. The entire village is filled with excitement and a vibrant atmosphere as they celebrate the news of his accomplishment. His father Dilip Kumar is employed at the Life Insurance Corporation of India and is elated by his son’s achievement.

Madhav Mishra shared the fundamental principle of success in SSC CGL. According to him, the key mantra to excel in any exam is persistent hard work. He emphasised the importance of dedicating time to solving previous years’ question papers. Mishra stated that consistent and regular studying makes everything easier.

He attributed this success to his father Dilip Kumar, mother Kavita Mishra, and grandfather Vachaspati Mishra, acknowledging their significant role. He also shared that without the unwavering support of his family members, this achievement may not have been possible today.

On May 13, SSC released the results of the CGL 2022. A total of 36,001 candidates have been provisionally chosen for different departments based on their submitted online merit-cum-preference. The commission stated that their appointment is contingent upon completing the document verification process conducted by the respective user departments.

Out of the overall selected candidates, there are 3,798 from the EWS category, 5,571 from the SC category and 2,888 from the ST category. Additionally, there are 8,337 candidates from the OBC category and 15,407 candidates from the unreserved category who have successfully qualified. Moreover, there are 2,935 candidates from the ESM category, 451 candidates classified as OH, 420 candidates classified as VH, 277 candidates classified as HH, and 160 candidates classified as PwD-others who have also qualified.