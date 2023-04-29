MP Board Result 2023: MPBSE Likely To Release MP Board 10th, 12th Results Today? Check Latest Updates

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to make an announcement regarding MP board Class 10th and Class 12th final exam results soon before the end of this week, according to the reports. Although the board has not confirmed any date or time for the announcement of the results. Students are advised to regularly check the official website of the board, mpbse.nic.in.

This year around 19 lakh candidates of High School and Higher Secondary from Madhya Pradesh Board have appeared for the examination. Following the past trends, this year as well the results of both classes 10th and 12th will be announced on the same date. This is how students from Madhya Pradesh can check their results:

HOW TO CHECK MPBSE RESULTS 2023 ONLINE

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education at mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, navigate the link ‘Download MPBSE Class 10th/12th result 2023‘. Select on the link.

Step 3: On the login window, enter your credentials asked like roll number and date of birth. These details will be mentioned on the admit card. The website can ask for Captcha code as well.

Step 4: The MP Board 10th Result 2023′ and ‘MP Board 12th Result 2023’ will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and print it out for future references.

It is advised to the students to check the spellings, address, subject codes and other details. Any important incorrect information like spelling of the candidate’s name or father’s name should be immediately reported to the examination authority. If candidate faces issues while logging in the official portal, they can try some alternative websites.

Advertisement

- www.mpresults.nic.in

- mpbse.mponline.gov.in

- www.mpbse.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Class 10 board exams in the state were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023. The duration of the examination was for 3 hours which begun at 9 am and conclude at 12 noon. The MP Class 12 board examination started on March 2 and ended on April 1, 2023. Students will also get a chance to apply for re- evaluation for their marksheets.

Read all the Latest Education News here