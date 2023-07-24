Madhya Pradesh Engineer Turns Entrepreneur, Earns Rs 3-4 Lakh Per Month

Many of today’s youngsters working the typical 9-6 shift dream of ditching their jobs in favour of entrepreneurship. While most of them make peace with their jobs and give up on their dreams, there are those select few who work on their dreams and achieve success. One such example is Saurabh Solanki from Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh who gave up on a decent-paying job to pursue his dream of being an entrepreneur.

Saurabh Solanki passed his engineering from a college in his hometown and took up a decently paying job. But his heart was not in his job as he wanted to start his own enterprise. He resigned from his position and came back to his hometown. For 6 months, he closely observed the market for different commodities in Vidisha and made a note of what was lacking in the city.