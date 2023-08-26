Meet Sana Ali, Daughter Of Bus Driver And Now ISRO's Technical Engineer

The fact that financial obstacles cannot stop one from achieving their dreams has been proven by Sana Ali who is an assistant technical engineer in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Sana Ali hails from the heart of Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh and this achievement has brought profound significance for her family. Her success story narrates dedication and resilience also comes with her parents’ constant support.

Sana Ali’s father, a bus driver, took loans while her mother mortgaged her gold jewellery to provide for her daughter’s education. According to various reports, they did face struggles and countless obstacles but Sana Ali has now become a Technical Assistant in ISRO.

Sana Ali used to take tuition classes to meet her expenses. Her father’s limited financial means and insufficient resources did not prevent her from continuing her education. She completed her B.Tech and M.Tech from Vidisha’s Samrat Ashok Technical Institute (SATI). Even her relatives tried to convince her parents to not educate Sana Ali and encouraged them to marry her off at an early age, but her parents ignored the comments.

After completing her education, she got married to Akram, an engineer from Gwalior in 2022. According to MP Tak, Sana’s in-laws also contributed to strengthening her path to success.

Even Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on January 13, congratulated her for the achievement and wished her a successful and bright future. “Hearty congratulations to Vidisha’s daughter, Sana Ali on being selected as Technical Assistant in ISRO, Satish Dhawan Space Center! Women like you are making Madhya Pradesh proud and revealing the potential of daughters. I wish you all the best for a happy, successful and bright future ahead," he wrote in Hindi. (sic)