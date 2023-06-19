Madhya Pradesh Govt Extends Summer Vacation For Primary Classes Till July 1

The Department of School Education, Madhya Pradesh, has extended the summer vacation for school owing to the prevailing heatwave conditions. Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, in a tweet, informed that the primary schools from Classes 1 to 5 will open on July 1, while classes from 6 to 12 start tomorrow, June 20.

Further, Parmar said that Classes 6 to 12 will be held in the morning shift from June 20 to June 30. All schools (government, private, aided and non-aided) in the state will revert back to their regular schedule from July 1.

As per the earlier schedule, schools for all classes in Madhya Pradesh were supposed to reopen on June 20. The government has also directed schools to prepare first-aid measures and rehydrating solutions to take care of students as well as staff.

Meanwhile, the Class 5 exams will be conducted as per the prescribed timetable. “Keeping in view the adverse effect on the health of the students due to the scorching heat and rise in temperature, it has been decided to extend the summer vacation. Primary schools from class 1 to 5 will open on 1 July 2023 and classes in schools from class 6 to 12 will run in the morning shift from 20 June to 30 June. From July 1, 2023, all schools will operate according to the regular timetable," Parmar tweeted.