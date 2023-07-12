Madhya Pradesh Govt Invites Applications To Fill 1,200 Auxiliary Nurse Midwife Vacancies

The Department of Public Health and Family Welfare, of the government of Madhya Pradesh has released a notification through the National Health Mission (NHM) for recruitment to the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM). Interested candidates and eligible candidates can submit their applications online before July 16. The notification provides comprehensive information about NHM MP Recruitment 2023, including details on eligibility, the selection process and more.

NHM has launched this recruitment drive to fill 1,200 vacancies for the position of Auxiliary Nurse Midwives. To apply for the positions, candidates are required to submit the applications online.

Selection Process:

Advertisement

The selection process for these vacancies will be conducted on a contractual basis, with the contract duration set until March 31, 2024. The tests will be based on tests and interviews. Shortlisted candidates will be appointed in Madhya Pradesh.

Educational Qualification:

To be eligible for application, candidates must have passed the (10+2) Higher Secondary Examination with biology, chemistry, and physics as subjects. In addition, applicants must have completed a 2-year training course in female multipurpose workers or Auxiliary Nursing Midwife from a government-sanctioned Auxiliary Nursing Midwife Training Centre in Madhya Pradesh. Valid registration with MP Nurses Registration Counseling is also a requirement for applicants.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Application: June 21

Closing Date of Application: July 16

Salary:

The selected candidates will receive a monthly basic pay of Rs 12,000.

Age Limit:

Candidates appearing for the position should be between the age bracket of 21 years to 43 years as on January 1, 2023.

Steps to Apply:

Visit the official website of NHM MP at https://www.nhmmp.gov.in/

Locate the vacancy section on the homepage.

Get the NHM MP ANM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification link