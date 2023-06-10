Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission 2020 Results: Ajay Gupta Tops With 993 Marks

Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission 2020 has currently released 87% of the results, while the remaining 13% is still pending.

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 16:11 IST

Delhi, India

MPPSC has selected 214 candidates out of the available 221 positions.
The result of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission 2020 examination has been released. Ajay Gupta emerged as the top scorer and Nidhi Bhardwaj secured the second position. Simmi Yadav bagged the third spot, followed by Manish Dhangar, Abhishek Mishra and Ambikesh Pratap Singh in the fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively.

However, not all MPPSC results have been out yet. The MP Public Service Commission has currently released 87% of the results, while the remaining 13% is still pending.

As per the given information, Ajay Gupta has obtained a score of 993, while Nidhi Bhardwaj has secured 924 marks. Simi Yadav’s score stands at 923. Currently, the MPPSC has selected 214 candidates out of the available 221 positions. It’s worth noting that the MPPSC conducted the mains examination from April 24-29, 2022, after the preliminary examination. Those who qualified for the mains were called for interviews, which took place between April 27-May 19.

Abhishek Mishra from Gwalior has achieved the 5th rank in MPPSC 20202. His father, Srinarayan Mishra, works as a farmer and his mother, Munnidevi, is a homemaker. Abhishek completed his B.Tech in 2016 from NIT Bhopal and subsequently joined a private company, with an annual package of Rs 15 lakh. Despite his job, he dedicated his time to preparing for the MPPSC exam and achieved success on his second attempt.

    • Another candidate, Sonali Rajput, secured the 12th position in the exam. Sonali completed her education at Aryansh College.

    The MPPSC topper is appointed as a Deputy Collector, while subsequent rankings are given the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police and officers for various other departments. It is important to mention that there has been a consistent delay in the MPPSC results in Madhya Pradesh since 2018.

