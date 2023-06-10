Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission 2020 Results: Ajay Gupta Tops With 993 Marks

The result of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission 2020 examination has been released. Ajay Gupta emerged as the top scorer and Nidhi Bhardwaj secured the second position. Simmi Yadav bagged the third spot, followed by Manish Dhangar, Abhishek Mishra and Ambikesh Pratap Singh in the fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively.

However, not all MPPSC results have been out yet. The MP Public Service Commission has currently released 87% of the results, while the remaining 13% is still pending.

As per the given information, Ajay Gupta has obtained a score of 993, while Nidhi Bhardwaj has secured 924 marks. Simi Yadav’s score stands at 923. Currently, the MPPSC has selected 214 candidates out of the available 221 positions. It’s worth noting that the MPPSC conducted the mains examination from April 24-29, 2022, after the preliminary examination. Those who qualified for the mains were called for interviews, which took place between April 27-May 19.

Abhishek Mishra from Gwalior has achieved the 5th rank in MPPSC 20202. His father, Srinarayan Mishra, works as a farmer and his mother, Munnidevi, is a homemaker. Abhishek completed his B.Tech in 2016 from NIT Bhopal and subsequently joined a private company, with an annual package of Rs 15 lakh. Despite his job, he dedicated his time to preparing for the MPPSC exam and achieved success on his second attempt.