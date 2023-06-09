Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board To Not Conduct Pre-Polytechnic Entrance This Year

Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Admission to various diploma courses, including engineering programs in polytechnic institutes, will be granted based on the marks obtained in the Class 10 exam.

Candidates must have passed Class 10 with Science and Mathematics as subjects.
Exciting news awaits students who have cleared the MP Board Class 10 exams and are seeking admission to Polytechnic programmes. The Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPSSB) will not be conducting the Pre-Polytechnic entrance examination this year.

Admission to various diploma courses, including engineering programs in polytechnic institutes, will be granted based on the marks obtained in the Class 10 exam. MPSSB is going to evaluate the admission procedure through a cut-off list.

Earlier, MPSSB used to conduct the Pre-Polytechnic examination annually to facilitate admissions into polytechnic colleges. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exams were not held for two years. Nevertheless, the MPSSB has established alternative criteria, including educational qualifications and age limits, for admission. Let’s take a look.

Educational qualifications

Candidates must have passed the Class 10 board exams with Science and Mathematics as subjects. It is worth noting that students are required to have a minimum of 50% marks and their age must be at least 16 years. Applicants should be a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

How to apply?

Visit the official website mptechedu.org.

Click on the homepage and locate the MP PPT Form 2023 link

Register yourself by filling in the necessary details. Following this you will get a registration number and password on your mobile via SMS

Don’t miss out on filling out the application form

Scan the necessary documents and upload them as required

Make the payment and click on the submit button

Lastly, download and save a copy of the application form for future reference

Important documents

Class 10 mark sheet

Aadhar Card

Passport-sized photograph

Signature

Domicile Certificate

    • Caste Certificate

    It is important to note that as of now, no official notification has been issued regarding the admission process for other diploma courses. Candidates will be notified as and when the application forms will be out.

